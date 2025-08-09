Addressing Adhesions at the Root of Chronic Pain

Peak Action Physical Therapy, founded and operated by Melissa Hollmann, announces the launch of its specialized manual therapy services designed to treat chronic pain caused by soft tissue adhesions. Based on advanced adhesion release techniques, the practice is one of only a few in the nation focused on identifying and resolving nerve entrapments due to adhesions, offering hope to patients suffering from long-standing, unresolved pain.

The clinic’s treatment model focuses on diagnosing mechanical causes of pain that are often overlooked by conventional methods. Using Adhesion Release Methods (ARM), therapists precisely target areas of fibrosis and adhesion, often responsible for nerve compression and inflammation, which can lead to persistent pain, weakness, or limited mobility. These advanced methods are supported by integrative technology that promotes tissue regeneration and faster recovery.

Melissa Hollmann Named Best Athlete Injury Rehab Specialist in Tucson of 2025

In recognition of her exceptional expertise and dedication to the rehabilitation of athletes, Melissa Hollmann has been honored with the prestigious title of Best Athlete Injury Rehab Specialist in Tucson for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This award highlights her innovative approach in treating chronic pain and injury rehabilitation, particularly through the use of specialized manual therapy techniques such as Adhesion Release Methods (ARM).

Melissa’s commitment to improving the quality of life for athletes, along with her ability to address the root causes of injuries that other practitioners often overlook, has cemented her reputation as a leading figure in the field. Her holistic approach to healing, which combines manual therapy with advanced technology for tissue regeneration, continues to set Peak Action Physical Therapy apart as a trailblazer in chronic pain management.

A Rare Expertise in a Specialized Field

“There are very few practitioners in the country trained to locate and resolve soft tissue adhesions that entrap nerves,” said Melissa Hollmann, Owner of Peak Action Physical Therapy. “Our mission is to fill that gap by offering a highly focused and impactful solution to chronic pain that doesn’t rely on long-term medication or repeated temporary fixes.”

Unlike conventional physical therapy clinics that may follow standard protocols for broad injury types, Peak Action Physical Therapy is highly individualized. Patients undergo a detailed biomechanical assessment to detect the root mechanical source of pain, followed by focused manual therapy to restore optimal tissue function.

Serving Athletes and Chronic Pain Sufferers Alike

While the clinic sees a wide range of patients, from office workers to active adults, athletes represent a key part of the clientele. Chronic overuse injuries, recurring hamstring strains, or shoulder impingements often result from unaddressed adhesions that limit range and irritate nerves. For athletes, restoring full range of motion and eliminating pain can be the difference between playing and sitting out an entire season.

By combining manual techniques with evidence-based technology for tissue healing, Peak Action Physical Therapy supports both recovery and long-term performance. Their integrative approach is especially beneficial for individuals who have exhausted traditional routes, such as surgery, corticosteroid injections, or generalized physical therapy, with limited success.

Building Community Through Precision Care

Located in Arizona, Peak Action Physical Therapy has established itself as a unique player in the regional healthcare market. With a foundation in biomechanics, soft tissue diagnostics, and technology-enhanced repair, the clinic brings an academic and results-driven approach to care. Its growing reputation has attracted patients both locally and from out of state.

Melissa Hollmann’s dedication to helping others is rooted in years of clinical experience and a persistent focus on addressing problems at their source. Her ability to assess and correct adhesion-related nerve entrapments places the clinic in a niche category, rarely addressed within mainstream therapy practices.

Next Steps in Patient-Centered Pain Management

As Peak Action Physical Therapy continues to grow, the company remains focused on one primary goal: delivering targeted, effective solutions for chronic pain through precision diagnostics and specialized manual therapy. By helping patients understand and treat the true origin of their discomfort, the clinic seeks to redefine the standard for musculoskeletal care.

Those interested in learning more or scheduling a consultation can do so by visiting www.peakactionpt.com .

About Peak Action Physical Therapy

Peak Action Physical Therapy is a specialized physical therapy clinic focused on resolving chronic pain and athletic injuries caused by soft tissue adhesions. Using advanced manual therapy and regenerative technologies, the clinic offers a precision-based approach to care not commonly found in general physical therapy practices.

Media Contact

Melissa Hollmann

Owner

Peak Action Physical Therapy

Email: peakactionpt@gmail.com

Website

Instagram

Facebook