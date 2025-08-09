CAPSERO AG Wins Best Digital Agriculture Platform in Switzerland for 2025

CAPSERO AG Pioneers a New Era in Plant-Based Raw Material and Ingredient Production

The demand for plant-based active ingredients in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals is growing rapidly. However, the regulatory landscape surrounding their production is becoming stricter. Frameworks like GACP, GMP, and ISO 22716 are now industry standards, pushing traditional open-field cultivation methods under increased scrutiny. Open-field farming is no longer sustainable or compliant enough for industries relying on botanicals for their products.

CAPSERO AG, a Swiss AgTech company, has introduced a revolutionary solution to address this challenge. The company’s fully automated, sterile in-vitro production platform provides scalable, sustainable, and regulatory-compliant production of plant-based raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and nutraceutical industries. It offers a cleaner, more efficient alternative to outdoor cultivation, resolving both regulatory and environmental concerns.

Overcoming the Challenges of Open-Field Cultivation

Plants such as Aloe Vera, Curcuma, and Artemisia annua are widely used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. However, the rising regulatory requirements make it harder to rely on open-field cultivation. Outdoor farming exposes crops to unpredictable weather, pests, and other external variables, leading to inconsistent quality. This variability poses significant risks to production schedules, product quality, and compliance for industries that demand precise, standardized raw materials.

CAPSERO offers a solution that ensures consistency, reproducibility, and high-quality plant material, fully compliant with global regulatory standards. Their platform guarantees a reliable, controlled alternative to traditional farming methods.

CAPSERO’s In-Vitro Platform: A Game-Changer for Plant-Based Ingredient Production

CAPSERO’s in-vitro cultivation system combines a patented capsule technology with modular cultivation units, creating a fully automated platform for plant production. Designed to meet the highest standards of GMP, GACP, and ISO 22716, the system ensures every batch of raw material meets rigorous quality benchmarks.

The platform is modular and scalable, allowing companies to deploy production units near processing facilities or in areas where open-field farming is not viable. With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), CAPSERO optimizes plant growth and yield in real-time. Additionally, each plant batch is digitally tracked from DNA to the end product, ensuring full traceability and regulatory compliance.

“We are not just growing plants; we are creating a digital twin of each batch, optimizing growth, yield, and quality,” says Fabio Cirillo, CEO of CAPSERO. “This allows us to ensure consistency and quality at scale while enhancing efficiency and sustainability.”

Environmental Benefits and Sustainability

CAPSERO’s technology offers substantial environmental benefits. Traditional open-field farming requires extensive water, arable land, and pesticides, but CAPSERO’s closed-loop system reduces water usage by up to 30% and eliminates the need for pesticides. The platform’s efficiency leads to a 62% reduction in CO₂ emissions, offering a far more sustainable approach to producing plant-based ingredients.

Moreover, CAPSERO alleviates the pressure on ecosystems and biodiversity often caused by agricultural expansion. By using minimal land and resources, the company provides an eco-friendly alternative to plant cultivation, contributing positively to the fight against climate change.

Precision, AI Optimization, and Regulatory Compliance

More than just automation, CAPSERO’s platform brings unprecedented precision to plant cultivation. Through AI-driven growth optimization, the system continuously improves cultivation protocols. AI models utilize data from every batch to refine conditions necessary for optimal growth, yield, and metabolite production.

This ability to predict growth patterns and optimize cultivation parameters allows CAPSERO to help companies meet the increasing regulatory demands without compromising on quality or efficiency. The platform also enables rapid scaling of production, providing reliable raw material sources for companies, all while ensuring full regulatory compliance.

“We’re offering not just compliance but an entirely new level of precision and control in plant production,” Cirillo adds. “For regulated markets, where consistency and quality are critical, this is the kind of solution that can make a real impact.”

CAPSERO AG: Best Digital Agriculture Platform in Switzerland 2025

In a momentous achievement, CAPSERO AG has been awarded the title of Best Digital Agriculture Platform in Switzerland for 2025 . Recognized by the prestigious Evergreen Awards, this honor underscores the company’s dedication to sustainability, compliance, and digital innovation in the agricultural sector. CAPSERO’s platform has redefined industry standards for plant-based ingredient production, setting a new benchmark for pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and nutraceutical industries.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition,” says Cirillo. “It validates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in plant-based ingredient production. This award reflects the hard work and innovative spirit of the entire CAPSERO team and our supporters.”

Global Impact and Market Validation

CAPSERO’s innovation is gaining traction in the market. With over 1,300 production unit pre-reservations, the demand for its technology is clear. CAPSERO has also received support from institutions such as INNOSUISSE and the Solar Impulse Foundation, and has earned recognition from Google for Startups.

The company’s core technology has been published through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), further validating its potential. This recognition, paired with Series A funding, positions CAPSERO as an industry leader in AgTech and a driving force for the future of sustainable, compliant plant production.

“We are not just responding to market trends; we are shaping them,” Cirillo emphasizes.

The Future of Plant-Based Ingredient Production

As regulatory pressures mount and environmental concerns continue to grow, the future of plant-based ingredient production hinges on sustainable, compliant solutions. CAPSERO’s technology offers a scalable, automated, and compliant alternative to traditional open-field farming, poised to redefine the future of plant-based raw material production.

By enabling the production of high-quality, standardized raw materials that meet stringent regulatory requirements, CAPSERO is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. As industries continue to prioritize sustainability and compliance, CAPSERO’s innovative platform is more relevant than ever.

About CAPSERO AG

CAPSERO AG is a Swiss AgTech company revolutionizing plant-based ingredient production. Its patented, fully automated in-vitro cultivation system enables pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and nutraceutical companies to produce high-quality plant-based raw materials under strict GMP, GACP, and ISO-compliant conditions. Backed by institutional and private investors, CAPSERO has received recognition from INNOSUISSE, the Solar Impulse Foundation, and Google for Startups.

