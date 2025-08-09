Academy Announces Landmark Modernization of Hypnotherapy Education

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy, a fully accredited Canadian institution, has officially unveiled a comprehensive overhaul of its hypnotherapy certification program. The newly designed curriculum integrates cutting-edge neuroscience and trauma-informed care, marking a milestone in the modernization and professionalization of hypnotherapy education across Canada and beyond.

Founded by Robin Popowich, a Clinical Hypnotherapist and adult educator, the Academy has quickly gained recognition for its forward-thinking approach and dedication to ensuring that its graduates are thoroughly prepared to work responsibly and effectively within diverse mental health and wellness environments.

In a rapidly evolving field, the Academy is positioning itself at the forefront of the global shift toward evidence-based therapeutic practices. With this revamped curriculum, the Academy demonstrates its commitment to establishing high standards for hypnotherapy education worldwide.

New Curriculum Designed to Eliminate Outdated Practices

The restructured program marks a significant departure from traditional hypnotherapy practices, focusing on eliminating outdated and potentially harmful methods. These include the use of generic hypnosis scripts, metaphysical claims, and unsupervised regression therapy that lacks grounding in memory science.

“The changes were long overdue,” said Robin Popowich, Director and Educator. “We worked with a team of industry leaders to create a curriculum that aligns with current research in neuroscience, trauma care, and adult education, ensuring that our graduates are prepared to provide safe and effective therapy to their clients.”

The new curriculum emphasizes neuroplasticity, somatic awareness, and the therapeutic alliance, while drawing upon the latest findings in neuroscience and trauma recovery. By focusing on the science behind hypnotherapy, the Academy aims to prepare students to engage in clinical practices that are safe, respectful, and grounded in evidence.

Training Structure Balances Accessibility and Depth

One of the most notable features of the updated training structure is its flexibility. The Academy combines self-paced online courses with live Zoom classes, interactive demonstrations, and supervised practicum opportunities. This blended learning format allows students to benefit from digital accessibility while also receiving direct mentorship and feedback from instructors.

The Academy goes beyond academic comprehension to assess skills such as clinical judgment, emotional intelligence, and communication. These essential abilities, emphasized throughout the program, help ensure that graduates are not only knowledgeable but also emotionally and ethically prepared for client interactions.

Unlike many institutions, the Academy conducts thorough screenings during the admissions process to ensure that students are psychologically equipped to engage in the program. This early focus on emotional regulation and self-awareness sets the Academy apart in its commitment to the safety and well-being of both students and clients.

Alumni Network and Lifetime Learning Opportunities

The Academy has also introduced an innovative alumni support system. Graduates will gain lifetime access to the Academy’s private Alumni Lounge, a professional community offering ongoing mentorship, guest lectures from leading clinical experts, peer study groups, and early access to continuing education modules.

“We believe that graduation should be just the beginning of a student’s journey,” said Popowich. “Our alumni support system remains engaged and active, ensuring that our graduates continue to thrive in their careers long after they’ve completed their training.”

The Academy is accredited by The Canadian Association of Counselling Hypnotherapists and Educators (CACHE) and is recognized by the International Hypnosis Association (IHA), affirming its commitment to clinical standards and professional transparency.

Redefining Hypnotherapy for the Modern Mental Health Era

As the broader mental health field continues to shift toward integrative, trauma-sensitive care, the Academy’s timing is perfect. As interest in hypnotherapy grows, so too does the need for high-quality training programs that are grounded in science and ethics.

The Academy hopes to inspire a wave of reform across the hypnotherapy industry. “Hypnotherapy has incredible potential, but potential is only meaningful when it is backed by accountability, science, and care,” said Popowich.

Enrollment is now open for the next cohort, which will be the first to benefit from the Academy’s revamped curriculum. More details about the program and application process can be found on the Academy’s website.

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy: Best Clinical Hypnotherapy Training in Canada of 2025

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy has recently been awarded the prestigious title of Best Clinical Hypnotherapy Training in Canada for 2025 , highlighting its pivotal role in advancing hypnotherapy education. This award underscores the Academy’s dedication to fostering ethical, evidence-based, and neuroscience-informed hypnotherapy practices that are safe, respectful, and aligned with current scientific research.

Founded by Robin Popowich, the Academy’s commitment to providing practical, hands-on learning and creating a professional community for ongoing support has garnered significant attention. The honor reflects the Academy’s relentless focus on ensuring its graduates are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and emotional intelligence necessary to create lasting, positive change for their clients.

Through its modernized approach, the Academy is leading the way in reshaping the field of hypnotherapy, both in Canada and internationally.

About The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy is a nationally accredited Canadian institution focused on offering modern, trauma-informed education in hypnotherapy. Founded by Clinical Hypnotherapist and educator Robin Popowich, the Academy trains professionals across various mental health, wellness, and educational sectors. The curriculum integrates the latest research in neuroscience, adult education, and clinical best practices, combining both online and live training components. The Academy’s mission is to professionalize the field of hypnotherapy through ethical, science-based instruction and lifelong practitioner development.

Website: academyofclinicalhypnotherapy.com

Media Contact

Robin Popowich RCHt

Director/Educator

The Academy of Clinical Hypnotherapy

Email: cachyyc@gmail.com

