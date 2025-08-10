DMR News

NED Capital Unveils Redesigned Website to Elevate Non-Executive Recruitment in the UK

Ethan Lin

Aug 10, 2025

London, UK — Date: August 9, 2025 – NED Capital, a specialist recruitment agency dedicated to sourcing exceptional Non-Executive Directors (NEDs), Board Chairs, and fractional C-suite executives, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, now live at https://www.nedcapital.co.uk/jobs/. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to connect forward-thinking businesses with the board-level leadership they need to thrive in today’s rapidly changing business landscape.

A Modern Digital Experience Designed for Impact

The new NED Capital website offers a clean, intuitive, and fully responsive design, ensuring visitors can easily access information from any device. The redesigned layout guides users through the company’s full range of recruitment services, from appointing Chairs of Audit or Remuneration Committees, to sourcing seasoned Non-Executive Directors with sector-specific expertise, to securing fractional leadership roles such as part-time CEOs or CFOs.

Key new features include:

  • Improved Navigation: Clearly defined sections for client services, candidate resources, and industry insights make it simple for both businesses and executives to find what they need.
  • Dedicated NED Jobs Board: A centralised platform for board-level vacancies across industries, enabling candidates to apply directly or register their interest for future opportunities.
  • Insights and Thought Leadership: An expanding library of blog posts and articles covering corporate governance, ESG strategy, board diversity, and emerging business challenges.
  • Candidate Registration Portal: Streamlined sign-up functionality allowing experienced professionals to showcase their expertise and be matched with relevant opportunities.

Addressing a Growing Need for Exceptional Governance

The role of Non-Executive Directors has never been more critical. In an era defined by economic uncertainty, regulatory complexity, and the demand for greater transparency, effective boards are essential to guiding organisations through both challenges and opportunities.

“Boards today need more than oversight — they require strategic vision, operational expertise, and diverse perspectives to navigate a fast-changing environment,” said Adrian Lawrence, Director at NED Capital. “Our new website has been designed to make it easier for companies to identify the talent they need, and for talented executives to find roles where they can make a meaningful impact.”

Built on a Legacy of Recruitment Excellence

NED Capital is part of the FD Capital group, which has built a strong reputation over more than a decade for delivering high-calibre executive search and recruitment services. Leveraging this heritage, NED Capital focuses specifically on strengthening boards within both the private and public sectors, ensuring that each appointment contributes to long-term strategic success.

The launch of the new website supports the company’s vision of becoming the go-to partner for UK organisations seeking transformative board-level talent. By combining a refined digital platform with an experienced recruitment team, NED Capital is uniquely positioned to respond quickly and effectively to the evolving needs of today’s boards.

An Invitation to Businesses and Leaders

The new NED Capital website is designed to serve two primary audiences:

  • Organisations looking to recruit independent, high-impact leaders for governance, IPO readiness, transformation, or accelerated growth.
  • Experienced executives seeking to transition into or expand their portfolio of Non-Executive Director roles.

Businesses can now explore a full breakdown of services, review industry insights, and initiate recruitment searches directly through the site. Candidates can browse the jobs board, read application guidance, and sign up to be considered for exclusive roles not advertised elsewhere.

About NED Capital

NED Capital is a specialist recruitment agency connecting UK businesses with exceptional Non-Executive Directors, Board Chairs, and fractional senior executives. With a focus on enhancing governance, strategic decision-making, and sustainable growth, NED Capital partners with organisations across industries to place leaders who deliver measurable impact.

For more information, visit https://www.nedcapital.co.uk/jobs/

