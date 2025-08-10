Announcing The Tank from Tulsa: Helping Men Dress and Live “Con-Fide”

Proudly designed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and sewn in Denver, Colorado, the Manakin Tank delivers comfort, a clean fit, and all-day wearability, built for real men with real lives.

The Story Behind Manakin Apparel

Manakin Apparel was co-founded by longtime friends Max Massell and Isaac Toche, who share more than just an entrepreneurial spirit. Last year, within two months of each other, both men lost their fathers. Facing that grief, they leaned on their friendship, their Catholic faith, and the example their dads had left them: to work hard, carry themselves with dignity, and live with integrity.

“We did not set out to make shapewear,” said co-founder Max Massell. “We set out to make something simple, comfortable, and genuinely useful, the best tank you have ever worn.”

A Base Layer That Works as Hard as You D

The Manakin Tank is snug where it should be, easy where you want it, and breathable all day. It stays discreet under clothing, giving men a sharp, natural look while moving with them from morning meetings to evening workouts.

Each tank is proudly Made in the USA, with premium materials and careful craftsmanship to ensure a fit and feel that lasts.

On the inside label and in the packaging, customers find the phrase “Worn Con-Fide” from the Latin cum fide, meaning “with faith.” It is a reminder to wear the tank and live life with faith in God, in your mission, and in the dignity you have been given.

A Tulsa Success Story

Manakin Apparel is part of Tulsa’s growing startup scene, proving that innovative apparel brands can thrive far from traditional fashion hubs.

“The support we have received from our community has been incredible,” said co-founder Isaac Toche. “We are proud to be building something here in Tulsa that is now reaching men across the country.”

“Before I had a Manakin Tank, there were shirts I just wouldn’t wear because they never sat right and made me feel sloppy. I’d spend half the day tugging at my clothes and worrying about how I looked instead of focusing on what I was doing. The first time I wore one, honestly, I forgot about my clothes completely. My shirt fit better, I could move easier, and I just felt sharper. It sounds too good to be true but it’s not. I really love it.” – Michael M., Sacramento, CA

Helping Men Feel Better in Their Own Skin

Manakin Apparel exists to help men feel confident, comfortable, and prepared in every setting without compromise. By combining thoughtful design, quality American manufacturing, and a message of faith, Max and Isaac are creating more than a product. They are building a brand grounded in integrity, friendship, and purpose.

About Manakin Apparel

Manakin Apparel is a men’s apparel brand based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Its flagship product, the Manakin Tank, is a breathable, premium base layer designed to help men look and feel their best in the clothes they already own. With a focus on simplicity, comfort, and faith-rooted values, Manakin Apparel is redefining the modern men’s base layer.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Max Massell

Co-Founder, Manakin Apparel

Email: max@manakinwear.com

Website: www.manakinwear.com

Instagram: @manakinwear