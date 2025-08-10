Niki Rakowitz Collective Announces New Luxury Travel and Mentorship Programs

Redefining Luxury Travel Through Heart and Purpose

In the ever-evolving world of luxury travel, where transactions often take precedence over genuine connections, Niki Rakowitz Collective is reshaping the landscape by providing experiences that transcend the ordinary. Founded by Niki Rakowitz, an entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience in the travel industry, the company specializes in curating elevated travel experiences that resonate with clients’ personal aspirations and dreams. Whether it’s crafting a romantic getaway through CARE Travel, a bespoke experience with the CT Signature Collection, or mentoring the next generation of travel advisors at the CARE Experience Academy, Niki Rakowitz Collective weaves compassion, heart, and purpose into every interaction.

Luxury Travel with a Soulful Touch

At the core of Niki Rakowitz Collective is CARE Travel, a luxury agency dedicated to offering more than just extravagant vacations. CARE Travel designs meaningful, personalized experiences where clients’ values and stories are intricately integrated into every itinerary. This personalized approach has fostered long-lasting relationships with clients, many of whom return not just for travel planning, but for transformation and connection.

One of the standout offerings, the CT Signature Collection, blends Rakowitz’s industry expertise with strategic partnerships with luxury brands such as Four Seasons, Belmond, and Virtuoso. These partnerships allow Rakowitz to provide unparalleled luxury, ensuring each journey is infused with personalization, warmth, and emotional resonance.

Empowering Travel Advisors: The CARE Experience Academy

In addition to her luxury travel services, Rakowitz has turned her attention to empowering other travel advisors through The CARE Experience Academy. This mentorship program, based on her CARE framework—Clarity, Alignment, Results, and Elevation—guides aspiring advisors in building businesses that align with their values while maintaining integrity and heart.

The Academy’s signature course, The Signature Journey, takes new travel advisors from passion to profit by teaching them how to create meaningful, profitable travel experiences. With Rakowitz’s mentorship, advisors learn how to avoid industry pitfalls and adopt principles that have propelled her own success.

A Story of Resilience and Empowerment

Niki Rakowitz’s story is one of resilience, growth, and perseverance. Raised by her grandparents and living with a rare bone disorder (Camurati-Engelmann disease), Rakowitz has faced significant personal and professional challenges. Her experiences in rebuilding her business, marriage, and life have shaped her approach to business, which emphasizes doing work with heart and grit.

Her story of overcoming adversity has earned widespread recognition, including features in Authority Magazine and Travel Pulse. In 2023, she was named one of the “10 Self-Made Women to Watch,” further establishing her as an influential figure in the travel industry.

An Inclusive Vision: The CARE Movement

Niki Rakowitz’s commitment to inclusivity is a core aspect of her brand. Rakowitz advocates for kindness over competition and empowers others to rise together, rather than climb over each other. This collaborative approach has led to several partnerships with top-tier travel advisors and industry leaders.

In line with her vision for a kinder industry, Rakowitz founded the Kindness Chain Project, an initiative aimed at promoting empathy and ethical business practices. Her expansion of resources for travel advisors through The CARE Experience Shop further supports her mission to provide valuable tools and templates for success in a competitive industry.

Best Luxury Travel Experience in the U.S. of 2025

Niki Rakowitz Collective has recently been honored with the Best Luxury Travel Experience in the U.S. of 2025 award from the Evergreen Awards, underscoring the company’s unparalleled contribution to the luxury travel sector. This recognition highlights Rakowitz’s visionary leadership and commitment to transforming how luxury travel is experienced, with a focus on creating not just indulgent, but truly transformational journeys.

The CT Signature Collection was particularly lauded for its ability to provide bespoke, emotional, and highly personalized travel experiences. By partnering with leading luxury brands like Four Seasons and Belmond, Rakowitz has created one-of-a-kind experiences that resonate deeply with her clients. Her work in the luxury sector is a model of excellence, rooted in expertise, empathy, and an authentic connection to those she serves.

About Niki Rakowitz Collective

Founded by Niki Rakowitz, the Niki Rakowitz Collective combines luxury travel with meaningful mentorship. The company offers high-touch travel planning through CARE Travel, an empowerment-driven academy for aspiring travel advisors, and a community-focused mentorship model that emphasizes kindness, integrity, and emotional intelligence. Niki’s personal story of resilience, coupled with her dedication to ethical leadership, informs every aspect of the collective, ensuring that each interaction reflects heart, purpose, and connection.

