Red Latina Network Launches New Show “Tierra Santa Speaks with Aaron Glantz” Featuring Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart in Premiere Episode

Red Latina Network proudly announces the launch of its newest original show, Tierra Santa Speaks with Aaron Glantz, a compelling program created to bring audiences closer to influential leaders, global events, and the stories shaping our world.

The premiere episode features U.S. Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart, offering viewers an inside look at the newly approved National Security, State Department, and Related Programs Bill for Fiscal Year 2026. This important conversation sheds light on how the legislation reinforces democratic values, promotes stability, and reaffirms America’s role as a champion of freedom and justice.

Hosted by award-winning journalist Aaron Glantz, Tierra Santa Speaks delivers in-depth interviews that go beyond the headlines, connecting audiences to the decisions, people, and principles driving today’s most important issues.

“This show is about more than news—it’s about understanding the values that shape our shared future,” said Aaron Glantz. “Our first episode sets the standard for honest, informed, and meaningful conversations.”

The debut of Tierra Santa Speaks follows the success of Red Latina Network’s two most recent show launches — Entre Cielo y Tierra con el Padre Alberto Cutié and Coliseo Político con César Grajales — both of which reached the Top 10 shows in the United States and Mexico on iTunes in their category.

What makes these programs stand out from the start is that they are produced entirely in Spanish. While there is no shortage of conservative-leaning commentary shows, nearly all of them are in English. Red Latina Network is filling a critical gap by delivering high-quality, values-driven Spanish-language programming for audiences who want news, analysis, and meaningful discussion in their native language.

This new series continues the network’s momentum, expanding its growing lineup of original content and underscoring its mission to deliver impactful, relevant programming to a diverse audience across the Americas and beyond.

WHERE TO WATCH:

The premiere episode is available starting Tuesday, August 12, exclusively on Red Latina Network’s platforms: