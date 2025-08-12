DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

M&S Restores Click and Collect Service 15 Weeks After Cyberattack

ByHilary Ong

Aug 12, 2025

M&S Restores Click and Collect Service 15 Weeks After Cyberattack

Marks & Spencer has reinstated its click and collect service, 15 weeks after suspending it in the wake of a damaging cyber attack. The suspension, which began on 25 April, halted online orders for clothing and home deliveries through its website and app, and paused in-store collections.

Online orders resumed on 10 June, and the retailer has now confirmed on its website that click and collect is also available again.

Impact of the Cyber Attack

The attack not only disrupted M&S’s online business but also affected in-store operations, with some shelves left empty in the days that followed. The company confirmed that some customer data was stolen and has advised shoppers to be cautious about emails, calls, or texts claiming to be from M&S.

M&S estimates the incident will reduce profits for the current financial year by around £300 million, though it expects insurance to cover some of the losses.

In July, chief executive Stuart Machin told investors that the retailer expected to be past the worst of the disruption by August. The resumption of click and collect marks another step toward normal operations, as the company works to recover from one of the most serious IT breaches in its history.

Author’s Opinion

The M&S breach shows how a cyber attack can quickly move from being an IT problem to a full-scale business crisis. Shutting down major services for months can erode customer trust and cause lasting financial damage. For big retailers, cybersecurity needs to be treated as core infrastructure, just as critical as supply chains or store operations.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Red Latina Network Launches New Show “Tierra Santa Speaks with Aaron Glantz” Featuring Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart in Premiere Episode
Aug 12, 2025 Ethan Lin
Paramount Secures UFC Rights in $7.7B, 7-Year Deal After Skydance Merger
Aug 12, 2025 Hilary Ong
Microsoft Edge to Receive Windows 10 Support Through 2028
Aug 12, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801