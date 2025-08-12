M&S Restores Click and Collect Service 15 Weeks After Cyberattack

Marks & Spencer has reinstated its click and collect service, 15 weeks after suspending it in the wake of a damaging cyber attack. The suspension, which began on 25 April, halted online orders for clothing and home deliveries through its website and app, and paused in-store collections.

Online orders resumed on 10 June, and the retailer has now confirmed on its website that click and collect is also available again.

Impact of the Cyber Attack

The attack not only disrupted M&S’s online business but also affected in-store operations, with some shelves left empty in the days that followed. The company confirmed that some customer data was stolen and has advised shoppers to be cautious about emails, calls, or texts claiming to be from M&S.

M&S estimates the incident will reduce profits for the current financial year by around £300 million, though it expects insurance to cover some of the losses.

In July, chief executive Stuart Machin told investors that the retailer expected to be past the worst of the disruption by August. The resumption of click and collect marks another step toward normal operations, as the company works to recover from one of the most serious IT breaches in its history.

Author’s Opinion The M&S breach shows how a cyber attack can quickly move from being an IT problem to a full-scale business crisis. Shutting down major services for months can erode customer trust and cause lasting financial damage. For big retailers, cybersecurity needs to be treated as core infrastructure, just as critical as supply chains or store operations.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

