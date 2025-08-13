SalezGen’s New Era in Cold Email Outreach

In a landscape where B2B marketing is dominated by automated tools and AI-driven strategies, SalezGen is taking a refreshing approach to cold email outreach. Founded by Bonzar Rodillo, SalezGen is setting a new standard by reintroducing manual email campaigns designed to foster genuine human connections and provide long-term marketing solutions. This innovative approach contrasts sharply with the increasingly complex automation technologies that flood inboxes with impersonal messages, contributing to declining engagement and deliverability rates.

Bonzar Rodillo’s journey into this niche began after a dramatic shift in the email marketing landscape in early 2025. As major Email Service Providers (ESPs) like Google and Microsoft enhanced their spam filters, traditional automation-heavy strategies became less effective, with many messages failing to reach inboxes. Rather than continuing down the path of trying to outsmart AI filters, Bonzar took a bold step: he turned back to human-driven outreach. This decision gave birth to SalezGen, a company built on the principles of manual email outreach powered by trained Email Sales Development Representatives (Email SDRs).

A Personal Touch in an Automated World

SalezGen’s manual approach stands in stark contrast to most cold email practices today, where sequences of pre-written messages are dispatched by automated systems. The company employs a team of SDRs who manually craft each email without using any AI, template, or automation and sends inside Gmail/Outlook, ensuring that the outreach is 100% personal and resonates with the recipient. This approach integrates genuine human behaviors—such as occasional emojis as replies, inline comments, small attachments, and even one‑to‑one video or audio messages—that ensure messages are perceived as genuine and not robotic.

The result is a significant improvement in deliverability rates and engagement. By prioritizing real human interactions, SalezGen ensures that its clients’ messages consistently avoid spam filters and land in the inbox, ready to foster meaningful communication with prospects.

A Tactical Response to the Automation Crisis

The decision to shift toward manual outreach was not just philosophical but a tactical one. While automation promises speed and volume, it often sacrifices quality and relevance, which is why many automated messages end up ignored or flagged as spam. SalezGen’s approach, on the other hand, combines the speed of a global team with the craftsmanship of human touch. By leveraging a remote workforce in the Philippines, SalezGen maintains cost-effectiveness while ensuring each email is tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients.

This model is proving particularly effective for businesses of all sizes. Small businesses benefit from personalized outreach that stands out in crowded inboxes, while mid-sized firms see a reduction in the risk of being blacklisted due to irrelevant or spammy messaging. For large enterprises, SalezGen provides long-term email nurturing, building personalized relationships that develop over time.

Global Clientele, Tailored Strategies

Over the years, SalezGen has worked with a broad range of B2B clients across industries. Notable collaborations include partnerships with 40 commercial cleaning companies, TransPerfect, the world’s largest language service provider, B2B SaaS companies, Managed IT service provider, outsourcing/offshoring, web/app development, etc and generated sales & opportunities with global brands such as IBM, PayPal, HP, HSBC, and Denver Airport. By designing bespoke campaigns for each client, SalezGen ensures that every outreach is relevant, well-timed, and culturally aware. Bonzar Rodillo, the company’s founder, plays an integral role in every campaign’s design, using his deep industry knowledge to create manual email strategies that deliver measurable results.

Rebuilding Trust and Long-Term Success

The road to revitalizing cold email outreach has not been without challenges. The AI-filter crisis that initially jeopardized Bonzar’s thriving business was a painful turning point, but it was also the catalyst for change. By rebuilding trust with both clients and email service providers, SalezGen has proven that there is still room for genuine human connection in the digital age. This philosophy has not only won over skeptical clients but also enabled the company to thrive where others have faltered.

Looking ahead, SalezGen remains committed to its core mission: creating real, meaningful conversations one email at a time. As AI-driven email automation becomes increasingly prevalent, SalezGen’s human-centric model offers a much-needed alternative in an industry that’s losing touch with authentic communication.

SalezGen Recognized for Best B2B Cold Email Strategy of 2025

We are thrilled to announce that SalezGen has earned the prestigious title of Best B2B Cold Email Strategy of 2025 . Under the leadership of founder Bonzar Rodillo, the company has revolutionized the cold email landscape with a human-centric approach that combines ultra-personalization and un-matched prospecting precision with cutting-edge outreach techniques. SalezGen’s innovative strategy ensures exceptional deliverability, bypassing spam filters while fostering genuine connections with prospects. By embracing manual, one-to-one outreach and incorporating authentic human behaviors, SalezGen sets itself apart from the automation-heavy strategies dominating the industry.

About SalezGen

SalezGen is a B2B email outreach company that specializes in 100% manual, personalized email campaigns. Founded by Bonzar Rodillo in 2016, the company helps businesses reach their target audiences with carefully crafted messages that prioritize human connection over automation. SalezGen has worked with over 110 B2B companies and delivered campaigns for industry leaders in various sectors, including commercial cleaning, B2B SaaS, managed IT, marketing, and outsourcing.

Media Contact

Bonzar Rodillo

Founder, SalezGen

Email: bonzar@salezgen.com

LinkedIn: Bonzar Rodillo

LinkedIn

Facebook

Website

Calendly