Hongmen Global Charity Foundation Founder Yin Guoju Officially Enters Web3, Launching the Global Digital Trust Network

As the global wave of digitalization continues to reshape the world’s economic landscape, Mr. Yin Guoju — Founder of the Hongmen Global Charity Foundation, President of the World Hongmen Historical and Cultural Association, and a highly respected leader in the global Chinese community — has officially announced his entry into the Web3 space as an investor, spearheading the development of a global digital trust network centered on Real World Assets (RWA).

This strategic move aims to integrate trust, compliance, and cultural heritage, building a future-oriented digital financial infrastructure for the global Chinese community and the international society.

“Trust in the real world must be extended through new technology.”

— Yin Guoju

Anchoring Real Assets to Reshape the Global Value Network

In today’s era of deep transformation in the global value system, RWA (Real World Assets) is considered the key bridge connecting the real economy with digital finance — and an essential path for propelling global Chinese assets into the new financial paradigm.

Mr. Yin Guoju envisions a future where finance is a “triad of identity + assets + consensus,” enabling real estate, cultural property rights, family funds, commercial bills, and other tangible assets to be securely authenticated, transparently transacted, and enhanced on the blockchain.

This model not only injects new vitality into traditional capital but also represents a comprehensive upgrade in cultural identity, institutional logic, and wealth structures.

“Blockchain is not just a technological trend, but an institutional upgrade about trust and integrity.”

— Yin Guoju

The Digital Evolution of Cultural Trust

For centuries, the Hongmen tradition — originating in the Qing Dynasty — has been more than just an identity symbol. It is a deeply rooted “code of righteousness” in Chinese communities, built on trust, cooperation, and mutual prosperity.

The move into Web3 is not merely a technological experiment, but also a modernization of cultural existence:

Digital identity systems will bring new order to community trust relations.

On-chain asset mechanisms will safeguard and grow social credit and family wealth.

NFTs will serve as cultural memorabilia, identity credentials, and community participation tools — not just speculative instruments.

The ultimate vision is to create a digital homeland for global Chinese communities, grounded in long-term values and governance principles.

A Consensus-Driven Global Ecosystem

Unlike the exclusionary growth model of traditional finance, the Global Digital Trust Network advocated by the Hongmen Global Charity Foundation emphasizes “global co-creation and intergenerational inheritance.”

Through a global node network and dual-governance model (culture + assets), it seeks to drive collaboration in identity verification, asset mapping, rule-making, and governance consensus — overcoming generational gaps, cultural barriers, and technological divides.

Global Call for Web3 Solution Providers & Strategic Partners

The Hongmen Global Charity Foundation is now seeking Web3 solution providers and market partners worldwide to collaborate in the digitization of real assets, the building of cross-cultural trust networks, and the advancement of global philanthropic cooperation.

Whether you have proven solutions and experience in blockchain infrastructure, digital identity, RWA asset mapping, compliance technology, NFT applications, or decentralized governance — if you share the core values of trust, cooperation, and mutual prosperity — we invite you to join our global action network and help build a secure, transparent, and sustainable digital trust ecosystem.

About the Hongmen Global Charity Foundation

The Hongmen Global Charity Foundation (HGCF) is a non-profit international charitable organization registered in Singapore. Rooted in the Hongmen spirit and supported by a worldwide network, the foundation is dedicated to promoting cross-regional and cross-cultural philanthropic cooperation and social impact development.

Guided by the core principles of “Patriotism as the foundation, loyalty and righteousness as the soul, and charity as the practice,” HGCF focuses on five key areas: educational assistance, medical aid, emergency relief, cultural philanthropy, and support for vulnerable groups.

Currently, the foundation has established a presence in Southeast Asia, Greater China, North America, Europe, and Oceania, working with international charities, educational institutions, and medical organizations.

Official Website: https://全球洪门.com

Media Contact: Contact@hmgfc.com

Social Media: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram: @HongmenCharity