AI Agent DEALISM: Redefining the Daily Workflow for Salespeople

As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly advances, AI Agent DEALISM has become a standout tool in the sales profession. This solution is more than just another feature—it marks a leap forward in how individual salespeople work every day. With breakthroughs in deep learning and natural language processing, AI is now unlocking new potential for personalized interaction and multitasking throughout the sales process.

While AI is changing many industries, the daily work of sales professionals still relies on outdated workflows. Most salespeople are still dependent on the traditional “mentor-apprentice” model, where skills and experience are passed on by word of mouth. DEALISM founder Leo Huan says, “I still saw salespeople spending time entering data or repeating the same sales pitches. The technology had moved forward, but the overall system was still stuck.”

The biggest challenge was always to extract best practices from frontline sales and train new hires to use them. It would take 12 new hires and 12 months of training to match the productivity of one experienced salesperson. Yet, a mature salesperson would usually leave the company after just 2.5 years.

From the frontline, top salespeople are diligent, knowledgeable, and able to understand client needs. However, in reality, half of a salesperson’s time and energy is spent on repetitive outreach, following up with clients, and manually entering data into CRM systems. The most important work—using expertise to interact with clients and build trust—gets only a small share of their day.

This challenge is widespread across many industries. To solve these problems, DEALISM uses advanced technology like large language model(LLM), deep learning, reasoning model, reinforce learning(RL) and multi-agent,. These let DEALISM understand complex conversations, break them into smaller tasks, and handle many interactions at once. The AI agent can figure out what customers want, prioritize follow-ups, and write personalized replies. The multi-agent system lets DEALISM act as a virtual sales team. It manages repetitive outreach, scheduling, and data entry on its own. This gives human salespeople more time to focus on real client relationships and problem-solving.

DEALISM is your always-on, AI-driven assistant for sales and customer support. It goes beyond simple Q&A, seamlessly handling complex, multi-turn conversations and leveraging your unique knowledge & experience to engage leads, convert interest, and continuously evolve with your business. As Leo Huan puts it, “Sales should not be limited to what one person can teach another. With AI, we are making sales knowledge shareable, updatable, and adaptive for everyone.”