Phillip Hodge Announces Thuggizzle Cares Inc Launch to Empower Communities and Expand Educational Initiatives

Phillip Hodge, better known by his stage name Thuggizzle, has officially launched Thuggizzle Cares Inc., a nonprofit organization aimed at providing resources, support, and opportunities to underserved communities. With a personal story rooted in overcoming adversity, Hodge’s mission is clear: to give back and create lasting change for those who face the challenges he once did.

A Journey Fueled by Adversity and Triumph

Thuggizzle’s path to success has been anything but typical. Growing up in foster care after his mother struggled with addiction, Hodge faced an upbringing marked by instability and hardship. However, music became his saving grace. With the encouragement of a supportive figure during his childhood, he learned to channel his pain into music. His rap career quickly took off, and he became a renowned artist known for his powerful storytelling and freestyle skills.

“My story is one of hope,” says Hodge. “I want people to know that no matter where you come from, you can rise above your circumstances and make a difference.”

Thuggizzle Cares Inc.: Giving Back Through Community Outreach

The core mission of Thuggizzle Cares Inc. is to make a meaningful impact on the lives of young people and their families. One of the organization’s notable programs is Thuggizzle Make The Grade, which encourages students to improve their academic performance by offering incentives like tickets to local attractions. Hodge’s commitment to education extends to the creation of Lil Phillip Cares, a new children’s series aimed at promoting literacy and positive life lessons through stories of hope and perseverance.

“My goal is to inspire kids to push through their struggles and see the value of education,” Hodge shares. “It’s about helping them build the foundation they need to succeed.”

In addition to these educational initiatives, Thuggizzle Cares Inc. has a focus on health advocacy. Hodge has been a vocal supporter of breast cancer awareness and autism advocacy, partnering with organizations like Susan G. Komen and Any Baby Can to raise awareness and provide resources for those affected.

Thuggizzle Water: A New Business Venture to Promote Sustainability

Beyond his philanthropic efforts, Hodge has made significant strides in the business world. His latest venture, Thuggizzle Water, is a brand that promotes sustainability. Available in hotels, museums, and stores across Texas, the water has been praised for its quality and eco-friendly packaging. Through a partnership with Hyatt Hotels, Thuggizzle Water is now being distributed in guest rooms across Texas, reflecting Hodge’s growing influence in both the business and philanthropic realms.

Recent Recognition and Awards

Thuggizzle’s tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed. Most recently, he was honored with the Best Community Activist in San Antonio of 2025 award by Best of Best Review. This prestigious recognition highlights his enduring commitment to making a difference in his community, specifically in youth education and health awareness. In addition to this, Hodge has received accolades from local government officials, including a public commendation from the City of San Antonio, as well as recognition from organizations like Susan G. Komen for his work in breast cancer advocacy.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition,” Hodge says. “But the real reward is seeing the impact we’re having on the lives of young people in our community.”

A Bright Future Ahead

As Thuggizzle Cares Inc. continues to expand its reach, the organization is focused on bringing its programs, such as Lil Phillip Cares, to more children across the country. By securing funding and forming partnerships with businesses and philanthropic organizations, Hodge hopes to amplify the positive change he has started in San Antonio.

“Through my music, my nonprofit, and my business ventures, I want to help others succeed and break the cycle of adversity,” says Hodge.

About Thuggizzle Cares Inc.

Thuggizzle Cares Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded by Phillip Hodge (Thuggizzle) to provide support for youth education, breast cancer awareness, autism support, and other causes that uplift underserved communities. The organization is dedicated to creating opportunities for those in need through outreach programs, educational initiatives, and community engagement.

