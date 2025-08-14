Vintage Spoon Ice Cream Social Announces Rebrand from Crave Ice Cream Social

Vintage Spoon Ice Cream Social, a popular establishment known for its hand-dipped ice cream and inviting atmosphere, has announced its rebrand from Crave Ice Cream Social. While the name has changed, the mission remains the same: offering delicious ice cream, coffee, and sweet treats in a friendly and welcoming environment.

Founded in 2016, Vintage Spoon Ice Cream Social has been a staple in the community, serving up 28 unique ice cream flavors, including fan favorites like “Exhausted Parent” and “Party Animal,” as well as vegan and dairy-free options. Alongside its impressive array of ice cream, the establishment also offers Starbucks coffee, shaved ice, milkshakes, sundaes, and banana splits. With the rebrand, the company looks forward to expanding its reach through franchising, officially starting this venture in 2025.

A New Name, Same Great Ice Cream

The name change comes as a result of the company’s decision not to secure the trademark for its original name. Despite this change, there are no alterations to the shop’s culture, menu, or ownership. “We are still the same place with the same great ice cream, coffee, and community spirit, just with a fresh name,” said Christopher A. Collins, Founder of Vintage Spoon Ice Cream Social. “Our goal has always been to bring people together over delicious food and memorable experiences, and that will not change as we move forward with this exciting rebranding.”

Unique Flavors and Sweet Treats for Everyone

Vintage Spoon Ice Cream Social continues to serve a wide variety of ice cream flavors, which are hand-dipped to perfection. The menu includes something for everyone, from traditional flavors to more inventive choices, such as “Exhausted Parent,” a flavor designed to be a comforting indulgence for anyone in need of a pick-me-up. The shop also prides itself on its inclusion of vegan and dairy-free ice cream options, ensuring that all customers can enjoy their treats without compromise.

In addition to ice cream, Vintage Spoon offers a selection of Starbucks coffee beverages, shaved ice, milkshakes, sundaes, and banana splits, making it a versatile destination for anyone looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Expanding with Franchising Opportunities

As part of its rebranding efforts, Vintage Spoon Ice Cream Social is now poised for significant growth. In 2025, the company officially launched its franchising program, offering a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to bring the signature ice cream experience to new communities across the country. “We are thrilled to introduce our brand to other markets and extend our community-oriented atmosphere to more customers,” said Christopher A. Collins, Founder of Vintage Spoon Ice Cream Social.

With the launch of its franchising initiative, Vintage Spoon aims to expand its presence while maintaining the same high-quality standards that have made the brand a local favorite since 2016. The company’s commitment to serving hand-dipped ice cream, innovative flavors, and providing a welcoming environment will remain at the core of its franchise model.

About Vintage Spoon Ice Cream Social

Vintage Spoon Ice Cream Social is a full-service ice cream shop that has been delighting customers since its opening in 2016. Known for its extensive menu of 28 hand-dipped ice cream flavors, the shop also serves a variety of sweet treats including milkshakes, sundaes, banana splits, and Starbucks coffee. With both indoor and outdoor seating, the shop offers a relaxed and family-friendly environment. In 2025, Vintage Spoon Ice Cream Social began its franchising efforts to share the joy of their unique ice cream experience with a wider audience.

