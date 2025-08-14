April Jones Insurance Announces Expansion with New Offices Across North Carolina

April Jones Insurance, an independent insurance agency, is proud to announce its expansion with new offices in Wilmington, Hampstead, and Pittsboro. Founded by April Jones, a North Carolina native, the agency has grown rapidly over the past seven years by focusing on personalized insurance solutions and fostering relationships with clients and strategic partners.

Growth Through Relationship-Driven Expansion

April Jones Insurance has achieved significant growth by focusing on building strong relationships with clients and partners rather than relying solely on lead generation. The agency’s growth can be attributed to strategic referral partnerships within the real estate sector and positive client recommendations. This approach has allowed the agency to expand into three key locations across North Carolina, providing accessible and tailored insurance solutions to families and businesses in Wilmington, Hampstead, and Pittsboro.

“We’ve always believed in the power of relationships, whether it’s with clients, real estate professionals, or small businesses,” said April Jones, Owner of April Jones Insurance. “This expansion allows us to continue delivering exceptional service while staying connected to the communities we serve.”

A Blend of Technology and Personal Service

While the agency has embraced modern technology, including AI and automation, it remains committed to delivering a personal touch. With a team of 12 employees, including virtual assistants, the agency uses smart, intentional technology to improve efficiency while maintaining client satisfaction. This balance ensures clients feel heard, valued, and well-served, an essential part of the agency’s success.

Leadership Rooted in Integrity and Empathy

April Jones’ leadership style reflects her personal journey from modest beginnings to building a successful independent agency. Her focus on integrity and empathy drives her business philosophy, ensuring that clients receive the best possible service. Jones is committed to being a role model for future leaders, particularly women in business, and strives to create a supportive and inclusive environment for her team.

Recognized Leadership and Community Engagement

April Jones Insurance was recently recognized as one of the 2024 Enterprising Women of the Year. This recognition highlights the agency’s commitment to growth and its contributions to the local communities in North Carolina. As the agency continues to expand, its focus remains on providing exceptional insurance products while giving back to the local communities it serves.

Looking Ahead

April Jones Insurance remains focused on growing its operations while staying true to its core values of trust, transparency, and community. With a continued emphasis on building meaningful relationships and using technology to enhance the client experience, the agency is well-positioned for future success.

For more information about April Jones Insurance or to receive a personalized quote, visit apriljonesinsurance.com .

About April Jones Insurance

April Jones Insurance is an independent insurance agency providing property, casualty, life, and specialty insurance products to individuals, families, and businesses across North Carolina. Founded by April Jones, the agency has built a reputation for offering personalized insurance solutions and fostering strong relationships with its clients.

