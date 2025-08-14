New UK Internet Safety Law Sparks Backlash in Britain and the U.S.

A newly enforced U.K. law mandating age verification on adult sites and certain other online platforms has triggered a backlash from both domestic internet users and international critics, including U.S. politicians and major tech companies.

Under the latest provisions of the Online Safety Act, large online platforms must now implement age checks to prevent minors from accessing pornographic or otherwise harmful content. The rules, which came into effect last month, require platforms such as Pornhub, Redtube, and others to verify the age of U.K. visitors before granting access.

The Online Safety Act is designed to impose a duty of care on social media companies and other user-generated content platforms, ensuring they take proactive steps to remove or reduce harmful content.

The law targets materials including pornography, as well as content promoting self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, or abusive and hateful behaviour. While its goals have received broad political support, the regulation faced years of delays amid concerns over privacy risks and potential censorship.

Pushback from Users and Platforms

While aimed at protecting children, the measures have drawn criticism for forcing adults to share personal details — such as ID scans, credit card information, and even selfies — to access certain platforms. Notably, some sites that do not primarily host adult material have also implemented verification.

Platforms including Spotify, Reddit, and X have introduced their own systems to comply with the law, leading to a rise in U.K. demand for VPN services that allow users to bypass location-based restrictions.

In a separate development, a U.K. High Court judge ruled that Wikipedia should be classified as a “category one” service, meaning it must offer identity verification tools and allow users to filter content from non-verified accounts.

Wikimedia, the nonprofit behind Wikipedia, has warned that it may limit U.K. user access to avoid the classification, which could impose significant operational changes.

Reaction from U.S. Politicians

Some U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern that the law could have unintended consequences for American companies operating in the U.K.

Vice President JD Vance criticized the rules during a recent visit, warning against a “dark path” of excessive online regulation. House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan described the law as having “a serious chilling effect on free expression” and threatening First Amendment protections for U.S. citizens and companies.

While some speculate that the matter could be raised in U.S.–U.K. trade talks, British officials have indicated the law is not open for renegotiation.

Author’s Opinion The intent to shield children from harmful material is valid, but the requirement for widespread ID checks risks alienating users and driving them toward workarounds like VPNs. Strong safeguards for personal data will be crucial; otherwise, this approach may cause more people to distrust, rather than embrace, online safety initiatives.

