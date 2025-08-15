Apple Dismisses Musk’s Claims of App Store Bias

Apple has dismissed claims from Elon Musk that its App Store suppresses competition, describing it as “designed to be free and fair of bias.” The dispute emerged after Musk, owner of X, threatened legal action, alleging Apple had made it “impossible” for apps to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. He also accused OpenAI CEO Sam Altman of dishonesty, following Altman’s remark that Musk used his platform to “benefit himself and his own companies.”

The feud adds another chapter to the long-standing rivalry between Musk and Altman, both co-founders of OpenAI who now stand on opposing sides. Musk left the company years ago, and since then the pair have been locked in a public and legal struggle over AI development and corporate conduct.

Context of the Dispute

Apple formed a partnership with ChatGPT in June 2024, but there has been no public evidence that it favors OpenAI over others. Rival AI apps like DeepSeek and Perplexity have topped App Store charts alongside ChatGPT, showing strong market competition. Apple said it promotes thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations, and curated lists, all selected with objective criteria.

Musk countered by questioning why Apple would not feature X or its AI app Grok in the “Must Have” section of the store. He claimed X is the number one news app globally, while Grok ranks fifth among all apps. In the UK, ChatGPT holds the top spot for free downloads, with Grok in third, while X does not rank in the top 40.

Altman’s Response and Ongoing Feud

Sam Altman responded indirectly by sharing a report that suggested Musk had boosted the visibility of his own posts on X. This exchange is the latest episode in a rivalry that began with a shared vision for AI but has evolved into open hostility. OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit dedicated to developing artificial general intelligence for the benefit of humanity. In 2019, it established a for-profit arm, a decision Musk has long criticized.

In March 2024, Musk sued OpenAI, accusing it of prioritizing profits for Microsoft, its largest investor. Although Musk later dropped the lawsuit, OpenAI filed a countersuit in April, accusing him of using bad-faith tactics to slow its AI progress. The hostilities intensified in February when Musk made a $100 billion bid to buy OpenAI, which was rejected by its board.

Author’s Opinion This feud is becoming less about genuine AI ethics and more about corporate dominance. While both Musk and Altman claim to act in the public interest, their battles often center on market share, influence, and control. The risk is that real discussions about responsible AI development are overshadowed by personal rivalries and brand positioning.

Featured image credit: Heute

