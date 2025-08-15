DMR News

Amazon Rolls Out Same-Day Delivery for Meat, Eggs, and Produce in 1,000+ Cities

ByHilary Ong

Aug 15, 2025

Amazon is extending its same-day delivery service for fresh foods to more than 1,000 U.S. cities and towns, with plans to reach at least 2,300 locations by year’s end. The latest rollout includes Raleigh, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Milwaukee.

The program, first tested in Phoenix last year, lets shoppers add perishables like meat, eggs, and produce to their orders while browsing Amazon’s store. The company says fresh food customers tend to shop twice as often compared to those who haven’t tried the service.

How the Service Works

Prime members get free same-day delivery on orders above $25, while those below that amount incur a $2.99 fee. Non-Prime shoppers pay $12.99 per order regardless of size.

Amazon’s trial runs showed common purchases included strawberries, bananas, and avocados. Many of the buyers were first-time grocery customers who have since returned regularly.

The announcement shook the grocery and delivery sector. Instacart shares fell 11%, Kroger dropped 4%, Albertsons slipped 2%, DoorDash slid 3%, and Walmart declined 2%. Analysts at Mizuho said the move ramps up Amazon’s rivalry with Walmart, with Amazon building out grocery and rural networks while Walmart grows its marketplace and advertising arm.

Amazon’s Grocery Strategy

Amazon has been reshaping its grocery business by tweaking its Fresh store format, expanding delivery to non-Prime members, and pushing staples like paper towels, bottled drinks, and canned goods. Leadership changes have also influenced direction—Jason Buechel, CEO of Whole Foods, was appointed in January to oversee Amazon’s grocery division and has since moved to bring Whole Foods closer to Amazon’s overall grocery operations.

Author’s Opinion

Amazon isn’t just adding convenience—it’s conditioning shoppers to think of it as their go-to grocery store. By making fresh food part of its existing shopping experience, it’s closing the gap between online and in-store grocery habits, which could eventually make it harder for smaller players to compete.

Hilary Ong

