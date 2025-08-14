Total Body Aesthetics: Revolutionizing Beauty with Regenerative Wellness

Total Body Aesthetics: Where Beauty Meets Regeneration

Meet the Visionary Behind the Brand

Dr. Jennifer Tabiza, a Los Angeles–based optometrist and entrepreneur, is the founder of Total Body Aesthetics, a groundbreaking med spa redefining what beauty means in the modern age. With a background in science and medicine—and a passion for aesthetics, longevity, and consciousness—Dr. Tabiza created a space that transcends traditional beauty treatments. Her mission is clear: to bring together the most advanced tools in both aesthetic medicine and regenerative wellness to support beauty, vitality, and confidence from the inside out.

A New Standard in Beauty and Wellness

Total Body Aesthetics isn’t just a med spa. It’s a biohacking sanctuary—a place where women (and men) come not just to look younger, but to feel deeply well. Here, treatments are rooted in cellular rejuvenation, nervous system repair, and natural aesthetic enhancement. There’s a strong focus on the whole woman—from hormones and skin to stress, weight management, and emotional resilience.

What Makes It Different

What sets Total Body Aesthetics apart is its integrative approach. It’s the collision of science and spirit, of technology and self-love. Clients have access to cutting-edge services like:

Photo Bio-Stimulation Light Therapy: A 30-minute full-body treatment that uses medical-grade red, blue, and near-infrared light to reduce inflammation, stimulate collagen, and recharge the body at the mitochondrial level.

Recharging Stations: Each session includes a five-in-one protocol:

Customized Light Therapy

Stem Cell–stimulating Micro Impact Plate therapy

Molecular Hydrogen Inhalation

Vagus Nerve Sound Therapy

A premium regenerative supplement to enhance uptake and cellular activation

This “recharging station” experience is available as a standalone treatment or through an affordable monthly membership. Clients often report leaving more energized, clear-headed, and grounded—like their entire body was rebooted.

A Deep Commitment to Women’s Health

Total Body Aesthetics also focuses on women’s health, offering therapies that support metabolism, skin, weight, and hormonal balance—especially through peptide therapy and bioidentical support. The clinic uses advanced peptides like:

GLP-1s for weight optimization and appetite regulation

BPC-157 for gut, muscle, and joint repair

GHK-Cu for skin healing and collagen activation

These treatments go hand-in-hand with their aesthetics offerings, helping clients glow from within—literally and energetically.

Skin Rejuvenation on a Cellular Level

On the aesthetic front, Total Body Aesthetics offers the most advanced tools in skin regeneration. This includes:

PDGF (Platelet-Derived Growth Factors)

EZ PRF and PRF Gel

Exosomes

Stem Cell–derived regenerative treatments

Salmon DNA (Rejuran) injections and microneedling

And the newly launched PDGN—an ultra-concentrated biological injectable for under eyes, scalp, and smile lines.

The philosophy is simple: enhance what makes you naturally beautiful. No overfilled lips. No frozen faces. Just subtle, elevated, luminous results that rewind time without erasing you.

The Vibe

Located in West Los Angeles, the space is high-vibe, warm, and aesthetically designed to feel like a portal—not a clinic. Clients often describe it as a sanctuary where they can pause, reconnect with their bodies, and walk out feeling lighter, brighter, and more themselves.

The Mission

At its core, Total Body Aesthetics is about sovereignty over your own wellness. It’s for the woman who’s done with burnout, disconnection, and masking symptoms—and ready to glow from a deeper place. Whether you’re coming in for light therapy, a neurotoxin touch-up, or a full skin regeneration plan, the intention is the same: to restore vitality from the inside out.

About Total Body Aesthetics

Total Body Aesthetics, founded by Dr. Jennifer Tabiza, is a Los Angeles-based med spa blending advanced aesthetic treatments with regenerative wellness. The clinic offers cutting-edge therapies focused on skin rejuvenation, vitality, and holistic well-being, empowering clients to glow from within.

With an integrative approach that merges science, technology, and self-love, Total Body Aesthetics provides services like Photo Bio-Stimulation Light Therapy, stem cell-stimulating therapies, molecular hydrogen inhalation, and peptide treatments for weight optimization and hormonal balance. The clinic also offers advanced skin rejuvenation options, including platelet-derived growth factors (PDGF), exosome therapies, and stem cell-derived treatments.

Designed as a sanctuary, the space encourages clients to reconnect with their bodies and leave feeling refreshed and revitalized. Total Body Aesthetics focuses on enhancing natural beauty and wellness from the inside out, helping clients achieve lasting results that support overall health and confidence.

Media Contact

Jennifer Tabiza

Founder of Total Body Aesthetics

Email: jenn@totalbodyaesthetics.com

Website