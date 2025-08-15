Air Canada to Cancel Flights in Advance of Possible Strike

Air Canada will begin suspending flights starting Thursday after the union representing its 10,000 flight attendants issued a 72-hour strike notice. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says talks with the airline have stalled over core issues, including wages and unpaid work.

The airline is warning passengers without confirmed bookings not to head to the airport. Flights will be gradually grounded over three days, with a full stop to operations set for early Saturday morning.

Dispute Over Pay and Conditions

CUPE claims Air Canada has refused to address fundamental concerns. The union says the airline’s latest offer—38% total compensation increase over four years, including a 25% raise in the first year—still falls short, pointing out that boarding time and waiting at airports remain unpaid.

Air Canada argues that CUPE’s counteroffer demands “exorbitant increases” and notes the union rejected binding third-party arbitration.

The shutdown threatens travel plans for up to 130,000 daily passengers, including 25,000 Canadians. Air Canada, which operates in 64 countries with a fleet of 259 aircraft, says it’s repositioning crews and planes for faster service restoration once the dispute is resolved.

Refunds will be offered for cancelled flights, and the airline is working with other Canadian and foreign carriers to arrange alternate travel options—though these may be delayed or limited.

Airports on Alert

Major hubs such as Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International are monitoring the situation closely and advising travellers to confirm their flight status directly with the airline before heading to the airport.

CUPE says it has bargained in good faith for more than eight months, accusing Air Canada of pushing for government-directed arbitration instead of negotiating. Earlier this month, 99.7% of union members voted to strike.

What The Author Thinks This dispute feels like a collision course neither side wants to abandon. Air Canada risks damaging customer trust if flights remain grounded for long, while the union is gambling that public sympathy will outweigh the inconvenience caused to travellers. If both sides hold firm, the real losers will be passengers caught in the middle.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

