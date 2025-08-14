Spice Up Your Shanghai Summer – Marriott Bonvoy Unveils Five Themed Routes, Inviting Global Guests to Ignite Summer Adventure

With Shanghai Summer 2025 in full swing, Marriott Bonvoy is bringing together over 60 hotels to unveil five themed tour routes.

Route 1: Shanghai 101

Itinerary: Shanghai City God Temple – Yu Garden (Hanfu clothing experience) – The Bund – Huangpu River Night Cruise – Nanjing Road Walkway

Ready to explore a modern metropolis with a unique mix of tradition and modernity? Begin your journey at Shanghai City God Temple and take a stroll to the Ming Dynasty-era Yu Garden, where visitors can try on traditional hanfu clothes. Then, follow East Jinling Road to see a spectacular view of the Bund, where historic architecture contrasts with the futuristic Lujiazui Skyline across the Huangpu River. As the sun goes down, board a cruise to take in the dazzling lights along both banks. After disembarking, stroll over to the Nanjing Road Walkway, and bring your stylish city tour to a close at Louis Vuitton’s new ship-shaped flagship store, “The Louis.”

For this time-travelling journey, Marriott Bonvoy offers two accommodation options. The Shanghai EDITION is located at the heart of the Bund, with views of old Shanghai to the west and the modern Pudong skyline to the east. The Renaissance Shanghai Yu Garden Hotel is a stone’s throw away from the City God Temple and Yu Garden, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the culture and historical atmosphere of the old town.

Route 2: A Trip Through Time

Itinerary: Wukang Road – Jing’an Temple – Celebrity Residences (including the Eddington House, where Eileen Chang once lived in and the Rong Mansion, now Prada Rong Zhai Villa) – Tianzifang

From July 5 to October 12, the VR exhibition Shanghai 1924: A Century of Wukang Road runs at Wukang Road Tourist Center. Using cutting-edge technology, this immersive exhibit takes visitors back to the glamour of 1920s Shanghai. Next, make your way to Jing’an Temple, where a golden pagoda offers calm in the heart of the city. The surrounding streets have plenty of hidden gems, too – step into historic Eddington House at No. 51 to feel the vibe of old-school Shanghai literati, or explore the Prada Rong Zhai Villa, were opulence meets contemporary art. Then, hop over to Tianzifang and discover the energy in the maze of narrow shikumen alleyways.

How do you want to explore Jing’an District on this adventure? The St. Regis Shanghai Jing’an has rooms overlooking the golden rooftops of Jing’an Temple itself; The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai exudes the classic charm of 1920’s and 30’s Shanghai with its classic architecture and famous cocktail lounge.

Route 3: City Pulse

5km Suzhou Creek Cycling/Jogging Sightseeing Route:

Waibaidu Bridge – Zhapu Road Bridge (ROCKBUND photo spot)

Zhapu Road Bridge – Xizang Road Bridge (Shanghai Postal Museum, Shanghai Chamber of Commerce, etc.)

Xizang Road Bridge – Changhua Road Bridge (Tian An 1000 Trees photo spot, M50 creative park, etc.)

Start from Waibudu Bridge for a 5-kilometer journey along Suzhou Creek. Head west along the north bank to Zhapu Road Bridge. Carry on toward Xizang Road Bridge, passing iconic historical landmarks such as the neoclassical Shanghai Chamber of Commerce and the baroque-style Shanghai Postal Museum. Moving on to Changhua Road Bridge, you’ll find one of the most Instagrammable spots at Tian An 1000 Trees. The route ends at M50 Creative Park, perfect spot for a quick rest before heading back.

With a diverse range of wellness experiences on offer, Marriott Bonvoy turns every destination into a place to relax and recharge. At the Westin Bund Center Shanghai, the signature Heavenly Bed ensures a restful sleep, while the fully equipped WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio helps you stay on track with your fitness goals even while you’re traveling. Moxy Shanghai Putuo, set within the revitalized shikumen-style Tailai Lane, redefines the sporty lifestyle for young urban trendsetters.

Route 4: Calling All Foodies

Marriott Bonvoy hotels present a curated collection of culinary creations that will leave Shanghai’s tastes on the tip of your tongue. At The St. Regis on the Bund, Shanghai, the signature crabmeat omelette breakfast blends Shanghai crab with modern techniques for a delight in every bite. W Shanghai – The Bund has partnered with the iconic Nanxiang Steamed Bun Restaurant to launch a collaborative menu that puts a creative twist on Shanghai’s traditional steamed foods. At The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, Jin Xuan has held a one-star Michelin rating for eight consecutive years, for its masterful execution of Cantonese cuisine memories at “the restaurant on the cloud.”

Route 5: Magical Adventures and Shanghai Fun

Unlock the joy of Shanghai with the whole family. Head to Shanghai Disneyland, snap photos on Mickey Avenue. Check out LEGOLAND, where the world’s first Monkie Kid-themed area brings the classic Chinese tale Journey to the West to life. Log in to Marriott Bonvoy Moments and use your points to bid on exclusive experiences, like live shows in a Luxury Suite at the Mercedes-Benz Arena Shanghai.

The Four Points by Sheraton Shanghai International Tourism and Resorts Zone is located just minutes away from Shanghai Disney Resort and offers families a comfortable and convenient base for exploring theme parks and resort towns. The Four Points by Sheraton Shanghai Fengjing, only a 10-minute drive from LEGOLAND, features a fun-filled kids play zone, a heated indoor pool, and spacious outdoor lawns, making it a perfect choice for families.

To cater to different guest preferences, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of luxury, premium, and select service hotels offers tailored perks such as daily breakfast for two, daily spending credits, 20% off extended suite stays, and access to kid’s clubs. With immersive cultural experiences, sporty activities, and theme park fun, Marriott Bonvoy enriches your travel experience and turns up the energy of Shanghai Summer.

Before setting out on these adventures in Shanghai, don’t forget to check out the Marriott Bonvoy x Shanghai Summer page to claim exclusive offers. During the promotion period, overseas Marriott Bonvoy members who book participating Shanghai hotels via the official website or APP and spend 1,500 RMB or more using a UnionPay credit card will enjoy an instant 200 RMB discount. Stay two consecutive nights and earn an extra 1,000 bonus points.

