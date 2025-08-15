Tour Napa Like a Local: Vines of Napa Vine Pass Unlocks Hidden Gems

Explore Napa Valley in a whole new way with the Vines of Napa Vine Pass, your key to discovering the boutique side of California’s premier wine destination and 23 of the handpicked top wineries in Napa. Carefully curated to showcase the hidden gems of the region, the Vine Pass offers exclusive access to 23 hand-selected boutique wineries, each thoughtfully chosen by an experienced Sommelier.

Whether you’re super experienced or a first-time wine adventurer, the Vine Pass helps provide an unforgettable doorway to the Napa Valley Top Wineries to Visit. Say goodbye to the overwhelming task of sifting through hundreds of winery options. Instead, savor the luxury of intimate tasting sessions, premium small-batch wines, and insider access to spots that the average tourist might miss.

“Vines of Napa has removed the guesswork of the best wineries to visit in napa, offering a seamless way to explore Napa’s finest while uncovering its vibrant local charm,” said Jeffrey Arnold, Owner, Sommelier and Creator of the Vines of Napa Vine Pass.

The Vine Pass is more than a ticket—it’s your gateway to discounts at 23 Napa Valley vineyards where quality, character, and authenticity shine. Savor exclusive VIP member discounts and offers alongside off-the-grid tasting moments enjoyed entirely on your terms. Whether planning a weekend getaway or a curated wine tour, the Vine Pass enables you to connect with Napa’s legacy of boutique winemaking, all while saving you time, stress, and energy.

Equal parts ease and indulgence, this pass is a companion for travelers who want to sip, savor, and sink into the essence of Napa Valley.

About Vines of Napa

Vines of Napa is dedicated to redefining the Napa Valley experience with thoughtfully curated wine tours, connecting visitors with boutique producers to create memorable and exclusive moments. Trusted for their expertise and passion, Vines of Napa delivers an effortless gateway to the region’s best-kept secrets.