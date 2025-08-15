The Netty Awards are recognizing some of Australia’s most innovative and results-driven digital agencies, each setting new benchmarks for creativity, strategy, and performance. This spotlight features CUT THRU, Neon Treehouse, Redback Solutions, and Squarely, four agencies making a powerful impact across branding, web development, performance marketing, and platform specialization. From conversion-focused design to AI-powered optimization, these standouts are shaping the future of Australia’s digital landscape while driving measurable growth for clients at home and abroad.

CUT THRU

CUT THRU is the branding and digital design agency that’s sick of creative guesswork. Built on conversion-centred design and split testing, they’re headquartered in Sydney with a New York outpost, bringing performance marketing rigour to brand building and digital design. Twice crowned Boutique Branding Agency of the Year at the Netty Awards (2023, 2024) and ranked as one of the best branding agencies in New York by Clutch, Netty, DesignRush and Sortlist and multiple awards for finance, real estate, professional services, health, law and SaaS branding.

While other agencies bet everything on a single “genius” idea, CUT THRU develops multiple brand and digital design versions, then split tests them where it matters: in the real world, on the same channels clients will actually launch on. From websites to messaging to full visual systems, they validate everything before go-live. No more crossed fingers and pray-to-the-gods launches. Often recognized as a top branding agency in New York, their team weaponizes behavioural psychology and high-conversion design to build brands and digital experiences that don’t just keep winning design awards—they drive actual growth.

The proof? They helped fintech Blossom rocket from $0 to $1.6 billion in under five years, grew Quillette into a global media powerhouse, built Talent Recap to 14+ million YouTube subscribers, and repositioned America’s largest and oldest law firm with 22 Supreme Court wins—more than anyone else. From scrappy startups to legacy giants, CUT THRU helps brands cut through the noise and actually convert. Less ego, more data.

Neon Treehouse

Neon Treehouse has built a reputation as one of Australia’s most inventive digital agencies, known for combining creativity, data, and strategy to deliver high-performing campaigns. Since its founding in 2012, the agency has expanded nationally, with offices in Adelaide and Melbourne, helping brands unlock growth through bold ideas and precise execution. Their clients have provided many positive 5-star reviews, and work with Neon Treehouse over many years for their strategic guidance, campaign performance, and ongoing best-of-breed ideas.

With deep expertise in media buying, SEO, content creation, performance marketing, and social advertising, Neon Treehouse tailors digital ecosystems to each client’s goals. Their service offering spans Google Ads, paid social, landing page development, conversion funnels, and immersive creative—all grounded in research and a test-and-learn mindset that keeps campaigns sharp and effective.

Neon Treehouse has worked with over 100 clients across the world, in industries spanning e-commerce, B2B, cultural institutions, lifestyle, startup, government, and more. From Illuminate Adelaide to WOMADelaide, Crop Smart to The Shoe Group, their campaigns consistently drive measurable results in traffic, engagement, and ROI. With a newly expanded HQ and a growing focus on AI-powered optimization, Neon Treehouse continues to evolve with the industry, bringing clarity, creativity, and results to every project.

Redback Solutions

Redback Solutions is a standout among Australia’s leading full-service digital agencies, widely recognized for delivering practical strategies and measurable outcomes. Established in 1999, the Newcastle-borne firm combines a tight-knit team of 30 specialists in the Hunter, Sydney and South East Queensland to support clients across government, e-commerce, SMB and enterprise sectors, offering personalised service with national reach.

Their core capabilities span custom WordPress and Shopify web development, UX design, branding, hosting and maintenance, alongside comprehensive digital marketing including SEO, digital advertising (i.e. Google, Meta, LinkedIn), content strategy, social media creative, and analytics. Redback blends creative problem solving with practical skills to ensure campaigns aren’t just seen, but also convert effectively.

Redback’s proven track record includes hundreds of website launches and digital marketing strategies, delivering tangible outcomes for clients ranging from Camplify and the University of Sydney to multiple state government bodies and Hollywood A-lister NFP Clooney Foundation for Justice. A serial winner of Australian Web Awards in recent years, the agency’s mission remains clear: to be the most reliable, creative and effective digital team for their clients – while enjoying the journey together. Combining technical excellence, strategic clarity, and personable collaboration, the Redback team strives to drive sustained business impact.

Squarely

Squarely is Australia’s leading Squarespace specialist agency, recognized for its unmatched focus on designing, optimizing, and supporting Squarespace websites for small and medium-sized businesses. Founded by designer Josh Cohen, the agency has delivered hundreds of high-performing websites and holds the highest number of Google reviews with top ratings of any Squarespace-focused agency in the country.

With a streamlined, results-oriented approach, Squarely offers custom Squarespace website builds, eCommerce setup, SEO, AI content optimization, and ongoing support services. As a Platinum Squarespace Partner, they provide clients with exclusive access to advanced features, priority support, and platform discounts. Their team also fills the service gaps where Squarespace’s own support ends by offering live chat, responsive maintenance, and tailored post-launch training to ensure long-term success.

While built on a foundation of brand and design, Squarely is first and foremost a platform specialist. Their mobile-first builds, intuitive UX, and proven SEO performance have made them the go-to partner for entrepreneurs, creatives, and growing brands across Australia. For businesses seeking simplicity, speed, and style, Squarely delivers time and time again.

Looking Forward

﻿As the digital landscape in Australia continues to evolve, these four agencies exemplify what it takes to stay ahead through creativity, adaptability, and measurable impact. The Netty Awards are proud to celebrate their achievements, highlighting how exceptional talent and strategic innovation can deliver lasting results for clients and communities alike.