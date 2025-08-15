Magination: World’s First Online Magic Academy Launches with DMC

Magination: Revolutionizing Magic Education with DMC

Magination, the groundbreaking online magic academy founded by world-renowned magician DMC (Drummond Money-Coutts), has officially launched its innovative platform, offering professional magic courses to learners globally. The first of its kind, Magination provides elite-level instruction on the art of card magic, specifically designed for both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts alike.

Learn Magic from a Global Star

DMC, celebrated for his Netflix series Death by Magic and performances in over 52 countries, has dedicated his life to mastering the art of magic. Through Magination, he brings decades of experience and expertise directly to students worldwide. The platform features high-quality, cinematic courses that break down complex magic tricks into easily digestible steps.

Each lesson is filmed in stunning detail, ensuring that learners can confidently follow along and master professional-level tricks. Whether you’re a complete beginner or an aspiring master, Magination provides a comprehensive, structured curriculum that emphasizes clarity and skill development.

“Magination allows anyone to experience the art of magic at the highest level, no matter where they are in the world,” said DMC, the founder and Chief Magic Officer of Magination. “I’ve spent years perfecting my craft, and now, through this platform, I can share the secrets I’ve learned with the world.”

Why Magination Stands Out

Magination is a revolutionary platform for magic education, distinct in several key ways:

The First of Its Kind : Magination is the first dedicated online magic school established by a professional magician with international recognition. Unlike casual tutorials or amateur videos, the platform provides premium-quality, cinematic instruction that is both structured and professional.

: Magination is the first dedicated online magic school established by a professional magician with international recognition. Unlike casual tutorials or amateur videos, the platform provides premium-quality, cinematic instruction that is both structured and professional. No Gimmicks, Just Cards : All tricks taught on Magination are performed with a regular deck of playing cards—no special props or expensive gimmicks required. This ensures that learners can practice anywhere with minimal equipment.

: All tricks taught on Magination are performed with a regular deck of playing cards—no special props or expensive gimmicks required. This ensures that learners can practice anywhere with minimal equipment. World-Class Instruction: DMC’s courses delve deeply into not just the technical aspects of card magic, but also the psychology and showmanship behind each trick. Students learn how to captivate their audience and create truly unforgettable experiences.

The Power of Learning Magic

Learning magic offers numerous benefits that extend beyond impressing friends at parties. Magic is about confidence, creativity, and communication. Here are just a few reasons why learning magic is so valuable:

Self-Esteem and Confidence : Mastering new skills, especially something as challenging as magic, can provide a significant boost in confidence.

: Mastering new skills, especially something as challenging as magic, can provide a significant boost in confidence. Memory and Motor Skills : Practicing magic requires sharp memory and fine motor skills, making it a fantastic way to keep the brain engaged and active.

: Practicing magic requires sharp memory and fine motor skills, making it a fantastic way to keep the brain engaged and active. Public Speaking and Performance : Magic often involves performing in front of others, helping students develop their presentation skills and public speaking confidence.

: Magic often involves performing in front of others, helping students develop their presentation skills and public speaking confidence. Inspiring Wonder: Magic fosters a sense of awe and wonder in today’s digital world, helping to create meaningful connections with others.

Magination caters to a wide range of learners. Whether you are a parent seeking an engaging hobby for your child, a teacher looking for a creative classroom activity, or an adult who wants to learn how to impress at social events, Magination provides a comprehensive and engaging solution.

Courses Now Available

Magination’s debut course, Elementary Card Miracles, introduces 20 professional-grade card tricks across four volumes. Students will learn how to:

Read Minds and Predict Outcomes : Master tricks that seemingly defy logic and predict the impossible.

: Master tricks that seemingly defy logic and predict the impossible. Control and Locate Cards : Learn sleight-of-hand techniques that give the appearance of controlling the deck with precision.

: Learn sleight-of-hand techniques that give the appearance of controlling the deck with precision. Perform Miracles with Sleight-of-Hand: Develop the skills to perform stunning routines that look like real magic.

Each course is available for individual purchase or as part of a complete bundle, offering lifetime access to all lessons. Whether learners choose to start with a single volume or immerse themselves in the full curriculum, they are guaranteed access to premium content.

Join a Global Community of Magic Enthusiasts

Magination is more than just an online school; it’s a growing global community. The platform is designed to connect learners from all over the world who share a passion for magic. New courses, community features, and live sessions will continue to be added, ensuring that Magination evolves to meet the needs of its learners.

As part of the platform’s launch, early members can enjoy a special 50% discount on their first course by using the code INNERCIRCLE50 at checkout.

About Magination

Magination is the world’s first online magic academy, founded by Drummond Money-Coutts (DMC), a world-renowned magician and Netflix star. The platform offers high-quality, structured magic courses, focusing primarily on card magic. Magination’s mission is to bring elite-level magic education to a global audience, enabling learners of all ages and backgrounds to master the art of magic from anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit Magination.com .

Media Contact

Drummond Money-Coutts

Founder and Chief Magic Officer

Magination

Email Address: dmcmagician@gmail.com

Website: http://www.magination.com/

Instagram: @maginationhq

Facebook: Magination

YouTube: DMC Magic