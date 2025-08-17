Silver Lining Collision Expands in Texas with New Bodywork Shops in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston

Silver Lining Collision, a trusted name in autobody and collision repair since 1984, has announced the opening of three new full-service bodywork shops in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston, Texas. This expansion strengthens the company’s presence across the state, making professional collision repair and vehicle restoration more accessible to drivers in these rapidly growing metro areas.

With more than four decades of experience, Silver Lining Collision is recognized for its quality craftsmanship, transparent service, and dedication to restoring vehicles safely and efficiently. The new locations are equipped with advanced repair technology and highly trained technicians capable of handling everything from minor paintless dent repairs to major collision restoration.

“We’re thrilled to bring Silver Lining Collision’s trusted services to Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston,” stated one representative of Silver Lining Collision. “Our mission has always been about more than fixing cars—it’s about restoring peace of mind. These new shops allow us to serve more Texans with the professionalism and care they deserve.”

Services Available at All New Locations:

Full Autobody Repairs

Paintless Dent Repair (PDR)

Frame Straightening & Structural Repair

Auto Paint & Finish Restoration

Advanced Vehicle Calibration & Safety System Repairs

Each shop is staffed with bilingual team members to better serve both English and Spanish-speaking customers. Silver Lining Collision’s expansion underscores its commitment to meeting the needs of Texas drivers with accessible, high-quality autobody repair solutions.

Call to Action:

Drivers in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston can schedule repairs today by visiting www.slcollision.com or by calling (214) 242-8727.

About Silver Lining Collision

Founded in 1984, Silver Lining Collision is a family-owned and operated autobody and collision repair company committed to excellence, transparency, and customer satisfaction. With multiple locations across Texas, the company continues to set the standard for quality collision repair and trusted service