Seize Back Your Day with These Revolutionary Energy Strips

STIM Labs Redefines Caffeine with Groundbreaking Energy Strips

STIM Labs Pte. Ltd. has launched STIM Energy Strips, an innovative caffeine delivery system that offers a smoother, longer-lasting energy boost than traditional coffee, energy drinks, or pills. STIM Energy Strips are the world’s first and only energy strips with time-release caffeine, designed for those who want a jitter-free, sustained burst of energy without the common drawbacks of caffeine consumption.

Founded in Singapore, STIM Labs combines 20 years of experience in consumer goods innovation with a mission to improve the caffeine experience. After over a year of research and development in collaboration with manufacturing partners in the US, STIM Energy Strips were created to address the frustrations that many caffeine users face: the reliance on caffeine for daily pick-me-ups and the inevitable crashes and jitters that follow.

A Smooth, Jitter-Free Boost with Time-Release Caffeine

The key differentiator of STIM Energy Strips is their time release caffeine formula, which provides a controlled, calibrated release of caffeine over a longer period of time. Normal caffeine from traditional sources like coffee and energy drinks is absorbed all at once, and disappears just as quickly, leading to the dreaded spikes and crashes. STIM Energy Strips offer a sustained, calibrated energy boost that increases alertness, improves focus, and maintains energy throughout the day without the discomfort of over-stimulation.

“This product was born out of personal frustration having to endure crashes and jitters from traditional caffeine. There had to be a better way and we wanted to create something different,” says Wai Kit Chan, Founder of STIM Labs. “STIM Energy Strips combine the fast-acting convenience of oral dissolving strips with the sustained boost of time release caffeine for a smooth, steady energy experience.”

The Ultimate Caffeine Solution for a Busy Lifestyle

STIM Energy Strips are perfect for those on the go. The pocket-sized strips fit into your daily routine, whether you’re at home, work, school, or on a long drive. With the ability to carry the equivalent of 10 cups of coffee or energy drinks in your pocket, STIM Energy Strips make it easier than ever to stay energized without the hassle of reaching for cans or cups.

Designed for superior convenience and pairing the fast onset of energy strips with the calibrated boost of time release caffeine, these strips are ideal for anyone who needs a quick energy boost that lasts longer without the negative side effects typically associated with caffeine. The strips come in three satisfying flavors, providing a choice for every palate.

A New Era of Caffeine Consumption

STIM Energy Strips are more than just a caffeine supplement, they’re a game-changer in how we think about energy. With their combination of fast-acting onset (4.8x faster than coffee, drinks or pills) and sustained caffeine release, STIM Energy Strips allow users to power through their day with peak focus and alertness, whether they’re tackling a busy workday, studying for exams, or needing a boost on long road trips.

About STIM Labs Pte. Ltd.

STIM Labs Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based company specializing in innovative consumer goods. With over 20 years of experience in product development and growth, STIM Labs focuses on creating unique and effective solutions for everyday needs. Their flagship product, STIM Energy Strips, combines convenience, speed, and the latest in caffeine technology to offer a better way to enjoy energy.

Media Contact:

Wai Kit Chan

CEO, STIM Labs Pte. Ltd.

Email: waikit.chan@stim.rocks

Website: STIM Energy Strips