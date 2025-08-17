Glance’s Revolutionary Approach to Mobile App Development

Founded in 2016, Glance has quickly established itself as a leader in the UK’s mobile app development space. Unlike traditional agencies that focus on functionality alone, Glance’s approach integrates behavioral psychology to create applications that go beyond mere usability. With a focus on user emotions and behavioral patterns, Glance ensures its apps foster deep engagement and positive user habits, making them stand out in a competitive market.

Why Most Apps Fail and How Glance Solves This Problem

Research shows that the majority of mobile apps fail within the first year. Glance’s unique methodology—rooted in behavioral psychology—solves this problem by boosting user retention rates by 42 percent, well above the industry average. By leveraging emotional triggers and psychological principles throughout the design and development process, Glance is able to create apps that form lasting relationships with users, turning a functional tool into an essential part of daily life.

Simon Lee, CEO of Glance, shares, “In the fast-paced world of mobile app development, it’s easy to overlook the most important aspect of any application—the people using it. Our psychology first methodology helps businesses build apps that people love, not just use.”

The Anti-Tech Tech Company Prioritizing People Over Technology

Glance’s approach defies the traditional rhetoric often associated with Silicon Valley’s tech culture. Rather than focusing on the latest coding languages or technological advances, the company’s philosophy centers on human connection. Glance deliberately talks less about technology and more about the people it serves, ensuring that every app it develops is designed with the end user in mind.

This focus on people over technology is especially timely in today’s tech skeptical climate. As concerns about data privacy, manipulation through technology, and the negative effects of “dark patterns” in app design grow, Glance provides a refreshing and ethical alternative—an approach that prioritizes the well-being and interests of the user.

The Glance Impact Proven Results and Industry Recognition

Since its inception, Glance has launched over 80 successful apps and helped its clients achieve remarkable business outcomes. With more than 10 million downloads, several apps reaching the number one position on the App Store, and a proven track record of increasing client conversion rates by 37 percent, Glance has earned its place as a trusted partner in mobile app development.

“We believe the true success of an app is not just about downloads, but about how well it retains users and drives engagement,” says Simon Lee. “Our methodology ensures that users don’t just interact with the app—they develop a lasting relationship with it.”

Glance’s Vision for the Future of App Development

Glance’s commitment to its clients doesn’t stop at app launch. With end to end expertise, the agency continues to optimize apps after they go live, ensuring their sustained success in an ever evolving digital landscape. By prioritizing transparency in pricing and collaborating closely with clients, Glance fosters a strategic partnership that supports business growth long after the development process is complete.

Looking forward, Glance aims to expand its services internationally and continue pushing boundaries in mobile app development. The company’s unique approach to app design and development, combining psychology with cutting edge technology, ensures it will remain at the forefront of innovation for years to come.

About Glance

Glance is a UK based mobile app development agency founded in 2016 by Simon Lee, a technology leader with over 23 years of experience. The company specializes in psychology driven design and development, creating mobile applications that foster user engagement and drive measurable business results. Through its innovative approach, Glance has established itself as the UK’s leading app development agency, known for its exceptional user retention rates and unique methodology that integrates psychological insights at every stage of the development process.

Media Contact

Simon Lee

CEO, Glance

Email: enquiries@thisisglance.com

Website: Glance

Twitter | @thisisglance

Facebook | @thisisglance

LinkedIn | Glance UK

Instagram | @thisisglance

Vimeo | Glance UK