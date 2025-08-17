Recognizing a New Voice in Commercial Real Estate: Matt Faupel

Every industry evolves, but some move faster than others

Commercial real estate has long been known for its resilience and steady pace; qualities that keep buildings and investments stable, but that can also slow innovation. Amid this backdrop, a new generation of leaders is beginning to blend tradition with transformation. One of those voices is Matt Faupel, founder of FaupelX and creator of the Unlock Your Potential Newsletter on LinkedIn.

From Industry Challenges to Industry Solutions

Matt’s journey into AI didn’t begin with a Silicon Valley pitch deck, it began on the front lines of property management. After years of managing buildings, tenants, vendors, and ownership groups, he saw how much of the industry still relied on manual processes and fragmented systems.

Instead of accepting the frustration, Matt asked a simple question: What if CRE leaders could access an AI resource with the knowledge of an experienced executive, available 24/7?

That question led to CRE Pro, an AI assistant built specifically for commercial real estate. What makes CRE Pro unique is not just its technology, but its accessibility. It’s available now, free, and built directly on ChatGPT, the AI platform most professionals already know. CRE Pro is like having an experienced mentor available 24/7. Property managers use it to learn and lead in their daily operations. Engineers ask it to troubleshoot maintenance issues. Executives turn to it for guidance on strategy or trends.

“I built FaupelX as a practical operating platform to give back to the industry,” says Faupel. “The goal is simple: less chaos, more clarity.”

Giving Back Through Knowledge

But tools alone don’t change an industry, leadership and education do. That’s why, alongside CRE Pro, Matt launched the Unlock Your Potential Newsletter.

Part playbook, part leadership journal, the newsletter has become a fast-growing resource for property managers, executives, and vendors. Each edition tackles a pressing challenge, from budgeting and capital planning to emergency management and the future of smart building technology. Every post combines Matt’s real-world experience with AI-powered approaches.

The formula is simple but powerful: insights that can be read over lunch and applied the same day. And it’s working. Hundreds of CRE professionals now follow the newsletter, using it both as a resource and a rallying point for conversations about the industry’s future.

“Unlock Your Potential isn’t just a newsletter,” Matt explains. “It’s a community of professionals who want to sharpen their skills, embrace technology, and lead with confidence in a fast-changing environment.”

Building Toward a Bigger Vision

Recognition for Matt’s work is growing. Industry organizations, publications, and podcasts have begun inviting him to share insights on leadership and technology. He was recently featured on the BUILDINGS Podcast, where he discussed emergency preparedness and business continuity planning.

But this is only the beginning. Matt is currently working on a book project that blends leadership lessons, CRE history, and AI-powered strategy into a comprehensive guide for property professionals. He is also preparing to launch the Unlock Your Potential Podcast, which will bring the newsletter’s topics to life through in-depth discussions and interviews with industry leaders.

“The vision is clear: tools that make professionals more effective, and platforms that make them more connected,” Faupel says.

Standing Out in a Traditional Industry

Commercial real estate is not known for fast adoption of new technology. While industries like finance and retail embraced AI years ago, CRE has been cautious, relying on spreadsheets, binders, and decades-old workflows.

FaupelX is quietly changing that. By making AI accessible, practical, and tailored to the daily realities of property teams, Matt has created a proof the industry can trust. CRE Pro shows that AI doesn’t have to be abstract or intimidating, it can be as simple as asking a question and getting the right answer in seconds.

What sets FaupelX apart isn’t just the technology, but the philosophy. The company is not chasing buzzwords or hype. Instead, it is focused on empowering professionals with the clarity, speed, and leadership edge they need to thrive.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, Matt sees FaupelX as both a technology platform and a leadership hub for the industry. In addition to CRE Pro, the company is building complementary tools such as Vendor Pro and Accounting Pro, which will streamline critical but time-consuming areas of property operations.

At the same time, the newsletter and upcoming podcast will continue to grow as educational resources, building a community of professionals who not only adopt new tools but also new ways of thinking about their work.

“I don’t want this to just be about AI,” Faupel explains. “I want it to be about people, about building the next generation of leaders in commercial real estate.”

A Voice to Watch

Every industry reaches inflection points, and commercial real estate is in one now. Between rising tenant expectations, evolving workplace dynamics, and rapid advances in technology, the demands on property managers and executives have never been higher.

Voices that can provide clarity, practicality, and vision are the ones that will shape the next decade. Through FaupelX, CRE Pro, and the Unlock Your Potential Newsletter, Matt Faupel is establishing himself as one of those voices, trusted, experienced, and committed to bringing others along for the journey.

As his book and podcast take shape, and as FaupelX continues to expand, one thing is clear: this is not just the story of a founder or a company. It is the story of an industry professional turning real-world challenges into practical solutions and in the process, helping an entire industry unlock its potential.

About FaupelX

FaupelX is a platform for commercial real estate professionals, founded by industry leader Matt Faupel. Its tools, such as CRE Pro, are elevating property operations and empower professionals to lead with clarity and precision. Through the flagship publication, the Unlock Your Potential Newsletter, Matt also provides education and leadership resources to a growing community of CRE professionals.

With a focus on innovation, education, and real-world problem-solving, FaupelX is helping commercial real estate teams embrace technology while preserving the trust and relationships that define the industry.

Media Contact

Matt Faupel

Founder & CEO, FaupelX

Website: www.faupelx.com

LinkedIn: Unlock Your Potential Newsletter

LinkedIn: Matt Faupel