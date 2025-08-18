DMR News

Apple Watch to Introduce Redesigned Blood Oxygen Feature After Legal Dispute

ByHilary Ong

Aug 18, 2025

Apple has reintroduced a redesigned blood oxygen feature for certain Apple Watch users after a long-running intellectual property dispute. The update is now available for Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models. Apple said the rollout was made possible by a recent U.S. Customs ruling.

The Dispute Behind the Redesign

In 2023, the International Trade Commission determined that Apple’s blood oxygen technology infringed on patents owned by Masimo, a medical technology company. The decision forced Apple to halt sales of some watch models and offer modified versions without the feature.

The company has now found a way to bring the feature back. “Apple’s teams work tirelessly to create products and services that empower users with industry-leading health, wellness, and safety features that are grounded in science and have privacy at the core,” Apple said in its announcement.

Apple confirmed that the redesigned capability can be unlocked after updating to iOS 18.6.1 on iPhones and watchOS 11.6.1 on Apple Watch. Once updated, blood oxygen readings will appear in the Respiratory section of the Health app.

Apple has steadily expanded into health-focused technologies. Earlier this year, the company introduced sleep apnea detection for Apple Watch and hearing health features for AirPods. In February, it also launched its first major health study in five years, signaling a broader push into medical and wellness monitoring.

Author’s Take

Apple’s determination to reintroduce the blood oxygen feature shows how central health monitoring has become to its wearables strategy. At the same time, the Masimo dispute highlights the risks of relying on contested medical technologies. If Apple wants to lead in digital health, it will need to innovate beyond hardware disputes and focus on features that deliver lasting trust among both regulators and users.

Featured image credit: Ingo Joseph via Pexels

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

