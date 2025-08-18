In a year marked by record levels of cyberattacks and rising vulnerability counts, load testing platform Overload.su has announced significant milestones in its first year of operations. Founded on August 18, 2024 by CEO Jordan McRae, the company has grown to serve more than 20,000 clients globally and now conducts over 50,000 professional-grade load tests daily.

The announcement comes as the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) reports a threefold rise in critical cyber incidents in 2024 compared to the previous year. According to official UK government data, 43% of British businesses experienced a cyberattack in 2024, with phishing targeting 84% of organisations and ransomware attacks surging by 70%.

Overload.su positions its platform as a proactive defence measure, offering businesses the ability to identify weaknesses in their infrastructure before malicious actors can exploit them. “We built Overload.su to help website owners detect vulnerabilities in their systems before bad actors do,” said McRae.

The company differentiates itself from traditional load testing solutions by using proprietary testing techniques powered by Tier 7 dedicated servers and a custom-built network backbone. This setup enables realistic, high-intensity simulations for Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) and other stress scenarios. Its technology stack includes:

High-frequency packet analysis for evaluating network behaviour under pressure

for evaluating network behaviour under pressure Optimised throughput testing to benchmark system performance

to benchmark system performance Advanced vulnerability diagnostics for deeper resilience insights

Industry experts agree that pre-emptive stress testing is becoming essential as attack volumes grow. In the UK alone, over 111,000 DDoS attacks were recorded, with peak attack traffic exceeding 545 Gbps. “Testing for resilience to cyberattacks and simulating adversarial behaviour is a major step forward in increasing the UK’s cyber resilience,” said Jonathan Ellison, Director of National Resilience at the NCSC, in a statement to Professional Security Magazine.

In January 2025, Overload.su underwent a full platform redesign, increasing server capacity fivefold to accommodate demand from large enterprises. The company has also announced plans to introduce premium plans later this year, aimed at high-traffic corporate clients requiring continuous stress testing capabilities.

Despite operating with a compact team of five, Overload.su has built a loyal client base, citing reliability, safety, and speed as key factors. “The reliability and safety of our testing tools, the variety of stress scenarios we simulate, and our instant test execution — that’s what sets us apart,” McRae said.

Businesses interested in professional load testing or partnership opportunities can connect with the Overload.su team via their official website at https://overload.su .

Overload.suFounded in August 2024, Overload.su is an IP stresser and load testing platform designed to help businesses identify and fix infrastructure vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Serving more than 20,000 clients worldwide, the company runs over 50,000 tests daily using proprietary technology and dedicated Tier 7 servers. Overload.su’s mission is to strengthen global cyber resilience through realistic, enterprise-grade stress testing.