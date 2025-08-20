Microsoft Plans Fixes for Windows 11’s Dark Mode Issues

Dark mode has long been a favorite feature for many users, but Windows has never fully committed to it. Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 have carried over light-themed menus and buttons that stand out awkwardly against darker backgrounds.

That appears to be changing in the latest Windows Insider build, where Microsoft is addressing some of those gaps.

New Build Brings Darker Dialogs

A recent preview build of Windows 11 (version 26100.5061) introduces improvements that extend dark mode to areas that previously remained untouched. According to early testers, dialog menus for deleting multiple files and managing multiple file copies now switch properly to the darker theme.

Until now, these menus were stuck in light mode, even when the rest of the operating system displayed in dark mode. That left buttons glowing against the darker interface like unintended highlights — a quirk present since dark mode first arrived on Windows 10 in 2016.

Not a Complete Fix Yet

While the changes mark progress, they don’t fix everything. Some interface elements, such as the Continue and Skip buttons, still refuse to follow the dark mode setting in this build. Testers suggest Microsoft could be preparing additional updates to bring more consistency across the system.

It’s unclear why Microsoft has taken so long to refine dark mode, especially since competitors like macOS have offered more seamless support for years. With more users moving over to Windows 11 as Windows 10 nears retirement, Microsoft may be tightening these details to polish the operating system before its long-term adoption.

Author’s Opinion Consistency matters in design, and Microsoft has been dragging its feet on dark mode for nearly a decade. While these changes don’t revolutionize Windows, they show the company is finally listening to users who want a uniform experience. Dark mode may seem cosmetic, but for people who spend long hours in front of their screens, the lack of polish is frustrating. Fixing these gaps won’t make headlines like a new feature rollout, but it’s the kind of quality-of-life improvement that can make Windows feel complete at last.

Featured image credit: Windows via Unsplash

