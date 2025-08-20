DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

SpaceX’s Starlink Eyes More Capacity With E-Band Spectrum Request

ByHilary Ong

Aug 20, 2025

SpaceX’s Starlink Eyes More Capacity With E-Band Spectrum Request

SpaceX has filed a request with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to expand the radio spectrum available to its first-generation Starlink satellites. The proposal seeks permission to use the “E-band” spectrum, specifically the 71.0–76.0 GHz and 81.0–86.0 GHz ranges.

According to the company, adding these frequencies would allow Starlink’s Gen1 system to “deliver more capacity more quickly to more Americans, especially those in rural and underserved areas.”

Enhancing Network Performance

The addition of E-band frequencies is designed to work alongside existing Ku- and Ka-band authorizations. SpaceX says the expanded spectrum would enable faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable broadband coverage.

The FCC has already approved E-band usage for 7,500 satellites in Starlink’s second-generation network. SpaceX has reported that these deployments provided “demonstrable benefits and zero interference complaints,” strengthening its case for extending the same capability to its Gen1 constellation.

While the company is not asking to raise the current cap of 4,408 satellites for the first-generation constellation, it is requesting approval to increase flexibility in how the satellites are deployed. Specifically, the proposal would allow for a greater number of orbital planes, giving Starlink more freedom to distribute coverage where demand is strongest.

SpaceX explained that broadband demand continues to grow and evolve, and flexibility is needed to adapt to shifting usage patterns rather than being locked into a fixed configuration.

Capacity Constraints and Pricing Changes

Starlink’s popularity has created congestion in certain regions. In the Pacific Northwest, where demand is high, new customers in parts of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho are being asked to pay $1,000 extra to sign up for residential service. Meanwhile, in areas with excess capacity, SpaceX is offering discounted plans to attract more users.

Over time, the company plans to add even more capacity by using additional frequency bands and launching up to 20,000 more satellites, pending regulatory approval.

Author’s Opinion

Starlink’s growth shows the clear demand for satellite broadband, but the pricing strategy raises questions. Charging more in oversubscribed areas while discounting in others makes business sense, but it risks leaving rural users—who often have fewer alternatives—paying the highest costs. SpaceX’s push to expand spectrum and add flexibility is smart, but unless affordability is prioritized, the very communities that Starlink claims to help could end up most disadvantaged.

Featured image credit: Mariia Shalabaieva via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Mike Calvert Toyota Launches Expanded Financing Services, Empowering Houston Car Buyers with Greater Flexibility & Online Access
Aug 20, 2025 Ethan Lin
TerraQuip Drilling Equipment Announces Major Milestone with Over 100 Units Supplied Across Australia and New Zealand
Aug 20, 2025 Ethan Lin
Main Sequence Studios Launches Season 1 of EAST
Aug 20, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801