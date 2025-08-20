New Progress Made on XinYuWan High-Speed Railway

In the early hours of August 18, 2025, at around 5 AM, after 4 hours of continuous concrete pouring, the Quxi River Double-Line Extra Large Bridge on the new Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway (hereinafter referred to as “XinYuWan High-Speed Railway”), constructed by China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co.,Ltd., was successfully closed. This has laid a solid foundation for the on-schedule opening of the entire line.

XinYuWan High-Speed Railway is part of the Baotou (Yinchuan)-Haikou and Beijing-Kunming corridors in China’s “Eight Vertical and Eight Horizontal” high-speed railway network. The line starts from Chongqing East Railway Station, passes through Nan’an District, Banan District, Fuling District, Fengdu County, and Zhongxian County of Chongqing, and connects to Wanzhou North Railway Station. The main line has a total length of 251 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

The Quxi River Double-Line Extra Large Bridge is located in Zhenxi Town, Fuling District, Chongqing, spanning the Quxi River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, with a total length of approximately 953 meters. It is a key and difficult project along the entire line. The bridge is situated in a hilly river valley slope area with a slope ranging from 10° to 40°, featuring steep terrain and adverse geological conditions such as dangerous rock falls, landslides, and inclined rocks in the riverbed. The bridge faces numerous construction challenges, including deep-water foundations, high piers and long spans, great difficulties in organization and coordination, tight construction periods, high operational risks, complex construction environments, and high requirements for environmental and water protection.

According to Zhang Baosi, the on-site deputy manager of the YuWan High-Speed Railway Project of China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd., the project team has always adhered to the construction goal of “high standards, high quality, and striving to build an ecological railway boutique project in the difficult mountainous areas of southwest China”. They have actively carried out research on intelligent construction of bridge projects. The main bridge of this bridge is a (68 + 128×2 + 68) continuous rigid frame, and new equipment such as intelligent cantilever bridge-building machines are used in the construction. To cope with the periodic water level fluctuation of more than 30 meters in the Three Gorges Reservoir Area of the Yangtze River, the No. 6 and No. 7 main piers are in-water piers, using double-wall steel cofferdams, which are the highest steel cofferdams along the entire XinYuWan High-Speed Railway. At the same time, the project department has carefully planned and formulated the steel trestle construction plan and the continuous beam special construction plan. Before the operation, special personnel are arranged to carefully inspect and accept each process, such as the installation of formwork for the closure segment, steel bar binding, locking of the stiff skeleton, and counterweight of the closure segment. It has strengthened on-site safety technical support and strictly controlled key processes.

It is understood that after the completion and opening of the XinYuWan High-Speed Railway project, it will effectively promote the convenient connection between the urban agglomeration in the Three Gorges Reservoir Area of northeastern Chongqing and the main urban area. It will greatly facilitate the travel of people along the line, promote the economic and social development of the regions along the line, and is of great significance for serving the implementation of the major strategy of building the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and boosting the linked development of the “Belt and Road Initiative” and the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co.,Ltd.

Lv You, Zhang Xiaoqian