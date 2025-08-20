M3DS Academy Announces Best Online 3D Art and Game Development School in the World

M3DS Academy Achieves Prestigious Global Recognition

M3DS Academy, a transformative institution for aspiring 3D artists and game developers, has been named the Best Online 3D Art & Game Development School in the World for 2025. This remarkable accolade from international ranking organizations such as The Rookies underscores M3DS Academy’s dedication to providing world-class education through personalized mentorship, cutting-edge curriculum, and strategic industry partnerships. The Academy’s mission to make top-tier 3D education accessible, affordable, and personal has propelled it to the forefront of digital art education on the global stage.

A Humble Beginning with Big Dreams

Founded by Stefan Mitrov in 2016, M3DS Academy began as a modest operation in a backyard shed in Skopje, North Macedonia. Mitrov, driven by a passion for 3D art and game design, invested $5,000 of his savings into creating a school that would offer world-class creative education to youth in a region often overlooked by the global tech industry. With no venture capital and minimal support, Mitrov faced financial challenges and near-bankruptcies in the early years, but his unwavering determination laid the foundation for a future of success.

Despite the humble beginnings, M3DS Academy’s innovative approach to teaching and mentorship began to attract attention. Mitrov’s personal investment in his students and the rigorous quality of the curriculum helped M3DS Academy carve a unique niche in 3D and game development education.

A New Approach to Learning: Live Mentorship and Portfolio-Driven Education

What sets M3DS Academy apart from other institutions is its commitment to providing live, personalized mentorship. Unlike traditional online platforms that rely on pre-recorded video content, M3DS Academy offers 12 hours of live mentorship daily, Monday through Friday. This one-on-one guidance ensures that every student, no matter their skill level, receives tailored support throughout their learning journey. The Academy’s structured programs focus on building professional portfolios, preparing students for the demands of the global creative industries.

Stefan Mitrov, Founder and CEO of M3DS Academy, emphasized the Academy’s core mission: “We’re not in the business of selling courses—we’re in the business of transforming lives. Our students don’t just learn software; they become the next generation of professional 3D artists and game developers.”

Industry Partnerships: Bridging the Gap to Real-World Opportunities

M3DS Academy’s recognition by major industry players such as Autodesk and Epic Games has been pivotal in shaping its global reputation. The Academy is an authorized training center for both Autodesk and Epic Games, offering students the chance to work with industry-standard tools such as Maya, Unreal Engine, Substance Painter and ZBrush. These partnerships provide students with the certifications and training necessary to launch successful careers in game development, animation, and visual effects.

One of the Academy’s standout features is its emphasis on real-world projects. Students regularly participate in industry-specific competitions and workshops, gaining invaluable hands-on experience. The Academy’s collaboration with Autodesk and Epic Games has opened doors for students to engage with professionals from top-tier studios, providing them with networking opportunities and career pathways that set them apart from their peers.

Success Stories: From Students to Industry Leaders

M3DS Academy is proud of its alumni who have gone on to secure projects at prestigious companies like Marvel, Ubisoft, Disney, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Apple TV, HBO, and more. One of the most inspiring success stories is that of Simon Zafirovski. A former student, Simon started at M3DS Academy in 2016 and is now the Head of Games and Education. As a certified Unreal Engine instructor and lead mentor, Simon embodies the Academy’s ethos of mentorship and professional growth.

Simon’s story is a testament to the transformative power of M3DS Academy. “M3DS Academy didn’t just teach me how to become a 3D artist—it gave me a purpose, a career, and a place to grow into the educator I am today,” Simon reflects. His journey from student to Head of Education highlights the Academy’s ability to nurture talent and create leaders within the creative industries.

Another notable alumnus is Marko Lazov, a creature artist who worked on major AAA titles such as Diablo, Back 4 Blood and Mortal Online 2. Lazov’s success was fueled by the personalized mentorship and intensive portfolio feedback he received during his time at M3DS. Today, he continues to push the boundaries of creature design and is an inspiration to current students.

Global Reach and Impact

Created by Marko Lazov, an M3DS Academy Graduate

The reach of M3DS Academy is global, with students from over 100 countries enrolled in its online programs. The Academy has become a hub for aspiring 3D artists worldwide, providing access to high-quality industry standard education that would otherwise be inaccessible to many. M3DS Academy’s innovative teaching model, which combines live mentorship with flexible schedules, makes it a perfect fit for students of all backgrounds and experience levels.

In 2021, M3DS Academy expanded its mission even further by hosting a virtual educator workshop in collaboration with Epic Games. The workshop trained over 2,200 teachers worldwide, empowering them with the skills to teach Unreal Engine and 3D game development to their own students. This global outreach is a reflection of Mitrov’s belief in democratizing access to creative technology education.

The Future: Expanding Horizons and Empowering Educators

Looking ahead, M3DS Academy is committed to its mission of transforming creative online education and empowering educators globally. The Academy continues to refine its curriculum to keep pace with the rapidly evolving industry, ensuring that students are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge. M3DS Academy is also exploring the possibility of opening satellite mentorship hubs in other countries to further expand its reach.

The success of M3DS Academy lies in its unwavering focus on personalized mentorship, industry standards, and a supportive community that fosters growth. As Mitrov states, “Talent is universal, but opportunities are not. We are here to give people the opportunity to succeed, no matter where they are from.”

About M3DS Academy

Founded by Stefan Mitrov in 2016, M3DS Academy is a globally recognized leader in 3D art, game development, and creative technology education. The Academy’s mentorship-driven approach, combined with its partnerships with industry giants like Autodesk and Epic Games, has positioned it as one of the world’s top online educational institutions for aspiring 3D artists. M3DS Academy’s mission is to make top-tier education accessible and personalized for students worldwide, equipping them with the skills, portfolios, and industry connections needed to thrive in the competitive creative industries.

Media Contact

Stefan Mitrov

Founder & CEO, M3DS Academy

Email: info@m3dsacademy.com

Website: www.m3dsacademy.com

Instagram: @m3dsacademy

Facebook: M3DS Academy

LinkedIn: M3DS Academy

YouTube: M3DS Academy YouTube

LinkedIn: Stefan Mitrov