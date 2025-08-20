Main Sequence Studios Launches Season 1 of EAST

EAST Season 1: Now Streaming

Created by and starring Dana Marisa Schoenfeld as Ella Goldman, and executive produced by Jolie Curtsinger (starring as Lacey Stone) and Dana Marisa Schoenfeld, EAST is now streaming, with its award-winning pilot free on YouTube and the full six-episode season available exclusively at www.EastTheSeries.com .

About EAST

When corporate attorney Ella Goldman faces both personal and professional collapse, she pursues her long-buried dream of becoming an actress. At the same time, a tragedy at a major film studio sends shockwaves through the industry. As Ella’s reinvention and the studio’s turmoil unfold in parallel, their worlds inevitably collide.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City, EAST blends insightful humor and heart in this witty exploration of ambition, reinvention, and the absurdities of show business. The series captures both the madness of the industry and the family conflicts that surface when you dare to dream.

Spotlight on the Cast

Alongside creator and star Dana Marisa Schoenfeld, EAST features a dynamic ensemble of New York talent. Jolie Curtsinger commands the screen as Lacey Stone, a formidable studio head; Natalie Roy embodies Ava Thomas, a rising star whose obsession with fame tests her self-respect; and Stephanie Weppler captivates as Sabrina, an aspiring actor whose path takes unexpected turns.

The series also explores Ella’s complicated family ties, with Emmy-nominated actress Beth Chamberlin as her sharp-tongued mother Margaret, John Bolger as her steady, grounding father Robert, and Jeanine Bartel as Jocelyn, Ella’s type-A, neurotic older sister.

The ensemble also features Myles Clohessey and Guyviaud Joseph, Anthony Robert Grasso and JJ Gonzalez, Kaye Tuckerman, Kisha Barr and Jennifer Rudolph — with Broadway legend Derrick Grant delivering a dazzling guest appearance in Episode 3.

Festival Honors and International Recognition

The pilot episode has already gained recognition on the festival circuit, screening at some of the most respected independent film showcases in the United States and abroad. Official selections include Dances With Films – New York, the Bahamas International Film Festival, and the Garden State Film Festival, where EAST won Best TV Pilot. It also earned multiple honors at the Austin Revolution Film Festival, including Best Series, Best Director, and Best Actress for creator Dana Marisa Schoenfeld, along with recognition at the Big Apple Film Festival.

The pilot was also an Official Selection at the Richmond International Film Festival and the Los Angeles International Women’s Film Festival, and has been celebrated at festivals such as the Austin Comedy Film Festival, Hoboken International Film Festival, and the Dublin International Short Film and Music Festival, among others — further establishing its place as a breakout comedy.

Season 1: A Must-Watch for Lovers of Bold Comedy

With a relatable, self-deprecating female lead, EAST speaks to anyone who’s ever dreamed of reinvention. Blending humor and heart, it is reminiscent of acclaimed comedies like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hacks, while offering a fresh, bingeable take on character-driven storytelling — a must-watch for audiences who crave smart, authentic comedy.

Authentic and Meta: When Art and Life Collide in EAST

The making of EAST is a testament to perseverance, artistic vision, and independent spirit. Written by Dana Marisa Schoenfeld, the series draws on her own journey, where art and life continually collide. After earning a degree in political science and history from the University of Michigan, Dana walked away from a stable career path to embrace the uncertainty and profound creative potential of storytelling and performance.

Reflecting on that turning point, Dana shares: “When you commit to a creative life, you know the journey will be long and difficult. At first it’s the hope of the dream becoming reality that sustains you, but eventually you realize it’s the journey itself — the struggles, discoveries, and small triumphs — that offers the greatest reward. I wanted to create a series that reflects this struggle, joy, and revelation with honesty and humor.”

Women at the Helm

After writing and producing the first two episodes, Schoenfeld partnered with actor-producer Jolie Curtsinger to complete EAST’s debut season in New York. Filmed across Manhattan and Brooklyn in the aftermath of COVID, the six-episode shoot expanded Episodes 1 and 2 while bringing the full season to life.

EAST resonates with a wide audience, but its vision and execution remain proudly female-led. Schoenfeld created, wrote, and directed the series, and together with Curtsinger, produced and stars in it — embodying the multifaceted dynamism of women. Strong, supportive, and unapologetically bold, they champion women’s voices and stories on and off screen.

“Too often, women are boxed into stereotypes — but the women in EAST, like women everywhere, are nuanced, fascinating, complicated, and resilient,” says Curtsinger. The same can be said of Schoenfeld and Curtsinger themselves, who overcame extraordinary challenges to bring Season 1 to life.

Media Contact

Dana Marisa Schoenfeld

Series Creator | Executive Producer, EAST

Founder, Main Sequence Studios

Email: danaschoenfeld@gmail.com

Website: www.EastTheSeries.com

YouTube: EAST The Series

Instagram: @easttheseries

Facebook: East The Series