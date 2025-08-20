TerraQuip Drilling Equipment Announces Major Milestone with Over 100 Units Supplied Across Australia and New Zealand

TerraQuip Drilling Equipment Celebrates Growth and Expansion in Australia and New Zealand

TerraQuip Drilling Equipment, a leading supplier of hydraulic piling rigs in Australia and New Zealand, has marked a significant milestone in its journey by surpassing 100 units of IMT, Marini, and Klein drilling rigs sold and serviced. This achievement underscores TerraQuip’s rapid growth since its inception, positioning the company as a trusted partner for piling contractors in the region.

Founded just seven years ago, TerraQuip began with almost no equipment in Australia. Today, the company is a key player in the market, providing contractors with a comprehensive range of high-quality drilling rigs and unmatched customer support. The company’s growth is driven by its focus on offering not only top-tier equipment but also industry-leading service and support.

Extensive Equipment Range and International Expertise

At the core of TerraQuip’s success is its exclusive partnership with leading manufacturers of drilling equipment, including IMT, Marini, and Klein Pumps. TerraQuip is the authorized dealer for these globally recognized brands across Australia and New Zealand, offering a range of equipment suited to various drilling needs, from compact piling rigs to hydraulic and rotary drilling rigs.

IMT, known for its hydraulic piling rigs, maintains a strong presence in the US, Europe, and Asia. TerraQuip’s collaboration with IMT allows the company to bring state-of-the-art equipment and technology to local contractors, ensuring access to efficient and high-performance machinery. This partnership, along with TerraQuip’s tailored solutions, helps fill a critical gap in the Australian and New Zealand markets, where demand for reliable, high-quality equipment continues to grow.

Industry-Leading Service and Support

A key differentiator for TerraQuip is its commitment to service excellence. The company not only supplies high-quality equipment but also offers comprehensive support through factory-trained technicians who are well-versed in the demands of the drilling industry. TerraQuip’s Service & Support team ensures that customers receive the best advice and after-sales service, making sure equipment is well-maintained and performs optimally over time.

This attention to detail and focus on customer satisfaction has earned TerraQuip a reputation for reliability and expertise. The company offers ongoing training, technical support, and access to parts, ensuring contractors can trust TerraQuip to meet their needs long after the sale is complete.

A Family-Owned Business Delivering Tailored Solutions

As a family-owned business, TerraQuip prides itself on providing prompt, personalized service that’s often not found in larger corporations. The company’s experienced sales team works closely with contractors to identify the right equipment, whether for new or used machinery, ensuring that each client receives a solution that fits their specific project requirements.

This commitment to customer service and tailored solutions is central to TerraQuip’s philosophy. With over 100 units sold across three of the most respected brands in the industry, TerraQuip has proven itself to be a trusted partner for contractors seeking reliable equipment and unmatched service.

Looking Ahead: Future Growth and Expansion

With a growing fleet of IMT, Marini, and Klein rigs and an expanding customer base, TerraQuip Drilling Equipment is poised for further growth in Australia and New Zealand. The company remains dedicated to providing contractors with the best equipment and service in the industry. As the company looks to the future, it aims to continue expanding its offerings and providing innovative solutions that help contractors succeed.

TerraQuip’s success in the region is a testament to its ability to adapt and thrive in a competitive market. As the demand for high-quality drilling rigs continues to grow, TerraQuip’s role as a reliable equipment supplier will only strengthen, ensuring that contractors across Australia and New Zealand have access to the tools they need to succeed.

About TerraQuip Drilling Equipment

TerraQuip Drilling Equipment is an Australian supplier of hydraulic piling rigs, rotary drilling rigs, and associated equipment. The company is the exclusive authorized dealer of IMT, Marini, and Klein Pumps, offering both new and used equipment sales. With a focus on service excellence and a customer-centric approach, TerraQuip provides tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of piling contractors across Australia and New Zealand. The company also offers industry-leading service and support, with factory-trained technicians available to ensure optimal equipment performance.

Media Contact

Mike Dobrota

Founder, TerraQuip Drilling Equipment

Email: mike@terraquip.com.au

