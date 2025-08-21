TheAccountantWay Launches How Economy Works by George Adamides

Redefining Financial Literacy

What if understanding the economy was as easy as talking to a trusted friend over coffee? George Adamides, global tax strategist, geopolitical thinker, and financial educator, has built a career on turning the world’s most complex financial ideas into practical, everyday wisdom. His new book, How Economy Works: Breaking Myths, Understanding Wealth, and Taking Control of Your Financial Future, is a blueprint for anyone ready to master money, see through the myths, and make smarter financial choices.

Unlike many finance books laden with technical jargon, How Economy Works uses everyday language to empower readers. The goal is to demystify myths about money, wealth, and the economy, helping readers understand the foundational principles that guide financial decisions. This book is for anyone seeking to take control of their financial future, regardless of background or profession.

Breaking Down the Myths About Money

A major theme of How Economy Works is Adamides’ effort to debunk long-held financial myths. For instance, it challenges the outdated belief that money must be backed by gold, explaining how modern economies function. Additionally, Adamides clarifies whether it’s better to buy or rent property, and distinguishes between gambling and investing—offering readers the tools to recognize opportunities that build wealth rather than deplete it.

Real-World Expertise Behind the Book

As a partner at WISENTRUST LTD, a leading audit and tax consultancy firm based in Cyprus, Adamides has provided financial advice to clients across the globe. His experience spans industries from China and Russia to the UK and the USA. Drawing from this wealth of practical knowledge, Adamides combines theory with actionable insights, offering readers an invaluable guide to navigating the complexities of money and wealth.

His work with clients around the world gives him a unique perspective on how individuals and businesses can optimize their financial strategies, and he brings this perspective to his writing in How Economy Works.

Practical Insights for Everyday Decisions

In addition to breaking down economic theories, Adamides provides practical insights for everyday financial decisions. Whether it’s understanding the true value of money, making smarter investment choices, or optimizing personal finances, readers can immediately apply the concepts discussed in the book. Adamides also dedicates significant attention to cryptocurrencies, dispelling myths and explaining their place within the broader economy.

“George Adamides has a rare gift for turning economic complexity into clear, actionable insights that empower individuals to make financial decisions with confidence.”

Empowering Financial Change

With How Economy Works, George Adamides sets out to change how people think about money and wealth. His approach is straightforward, practical, and rooted in real-world experience. This book is more than just a financial guide; it’s a tool designed to help people take control of their financial futures, breaking free from myths and empowering readers to make informed decisions.

“This book is about more than financial theory; it’s a practical guide to help individuals understand how the economy works and how they can harness this knowledge to shape their financial future,” says Adamides.

Recent Recognition: Best Personal Finance Book of 2025

George Adamides’ How Economy Works has recently been recognized as the Best Personal Finance Book in the U.S. of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award underscores the book’s impact in the field of personal finance. Unlike many financial books that use convoluted language, Adamides’ work is praised for making complex financial concepts accessible to a broader audience. This recognition highlights the book’s pivotal role in empowering individuals to navigate and take control of their financial destinies.

About George Adamides and TheAccountantWay

George Adamides is a highly respected financial professional with over 15 years of experience in audit, accounting, tax planning, and strategy. As the founder of TheAccountantWay and a partner at WISENTRUST LTD, Adamides has spent his career helping individuals and businesses worldwide optimize their financial strategies. His debut book, How Economy Works, is a reflection of his mission to make financial knowledge accessible and actionable for everyone.

Media Contact

George Adamides

Founder, TheAccountantWay

Email: adamidesgeorge@hotmail.com

Website: www.adamidesgeorge.com

Book Link: How Economy Works – My Book

LinkedIn: George Adamides FCCA LinkedIn