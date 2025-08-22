SOLLONG Expands into Compute Finance: LLONG Blockchain Launches EVM Testnet, First Application PowerBank Set to Go Live

As global competition among public blockchains intensifies, every emerging chain faces the same critical question: how to differentiate itself. SOLLONG’s LLONG blockchain has chosen a path that is both uncommon and full of potential—the financialization of computing power. Recently, LLONG announced that it has officially entered the EVM testnet phase, while unveiling its first native application, PowerBank (the “Compute Bank”), along with its product design and launch timeline. The move has quickly captured industry attention.

A New Narrative for Public Chains: From DeFi to Compute Finance

Looking back over the past five years, narratives in the blockchain world have shifted rapidly—from the early “Ethereum killers,” to the Layer2 scaling boom, and more recently, the hype around DePIN and RWA. The anchor of value for public chains has been in constant flux.

LLONG’s choice, however, is crystal clear: treat computing power as a core asset and push it into the realm of financialization and liquidity.

With the expansion of AI, large models, and blockchain itself, computing power has become a new form of “hard currency.” Yet, standardized financial products around compute remain scarce. Today, participants either invest directly in hardware or rely on centralized providers—both with high entry barriers and significant risks. LLONG aims to answer the question: “How can computing power be transformed into standardized on-chain assets, and how can DeFi unlock its liquidity?”

What Makes LLONG Different?

Unlike mainstream EVM-compatible blockchains that compete on TPS or gas fees, LLONG’s uniqueness lies in the deep binding of its underlying architecture to application demands.

Full EVM Compatibility – Lowering Barriers for Developers

LLONG is fully EVM-compatible, enabling developers to seamlessly migrate existing dApps. At the same time, it introduces execution-layer optimizations to ensure efficient and stable on-chain settlement of compute data.

LLONG is fully EVM-compatible, enabling developers to seamlessly migrate existing dApps. At the same time, it introduces execution-layer optimizations to ensure efficient and stable on-chain settlement of compute data. Settlement Layer for Compute Data

The core capacity of LLONG is not just transaction processing but the mapping, splitting, and settlement of computing power. This positions LLONG as infrastructure for compute finance, rather than just another smart contract platform.

The core capacity of LLONG is not just transaction processing but This positions LLONG as rather than just another smart contract platform. Application-Driven Ecosystem Launch

Unlike the traditional “build first, wait for apps” model, LLONG is launching its first application PowerBank during the EVM testnet phase, ensuring synergy between infrastructure and use case. This “scene-first, expansion-later” strategy helps reduce the cold-start challenge of new blockchains.

PowerBank: The World’s First Compute Bank

As LLONG’s first native DeFi application, PowerBank positions itself as a “Compute Bank.” Its mission: turn computing power into financialized on-chain assets.

The design is built on a three-layered structure:

Entry Layer – Users enter by purchasing a Power Key , which acts like a deposit certificate. It is both an access pass to compute finance and a guarantee of system safety.

– Users enter by purchasing a , which acts like a deposit certificate. It is both an access pass to compute finance and a guarantee of system safety. Growth Layer – Users acquire NFT-based Smart Chips as asset credentials. These chips are dynamically released with pool growth, carrying both scarcity and appreciation potential.

– Users acquire as asset credentials. These chips are dynamically released with pool growth, carrying both scarcity and appreciation potential. Cycle Layer – Smart Chips generate Power Tickets, which can be used to enter the Power Cycle, a fixed-term financial product. In essence, it connects funds and compute flows, enabling sustainable yield distribution.

This three-layer architecture avoids the limitations of single-pool DeFi models, combining compute mapping, NFTs, and cyclical finance into a more complete compute-financial ecosystem.

Early-Stage Activities: Exclusive Benefits for Pioneers

To drive cold-start adoption, PowerBank will roll out a series of community campaigns, focusing on Testnet Incentives, Node Sales, and NFT Airdrops:

Testnet Incentives – Users who participate in LLONG’s EVM testnet and complete interaction tasks will gain whitelist eligibility for PowerBank airdrops.



– Users who participate in LLONG’s EVM testnet and complete interaction tasks will gain Node Program – Limited-edition nodes will be offered, granting holders early access rights, matrix benefits, and priority participation in future ecosystem collaborations.

– Limited-edition nodes will be offered, granting holders early access rights, matrix benefits, and priority participation in future ecosystem collaborations. NFT Airdrops – At PowerBank’s launch, community members completing designated tasks will receive exclusive limited NFTs, serving as essential credentials for entry into Growth and Cycle layers, with long-term value embedded.

Through these campaigns, PowerBank ensures that early community participants become the direct beneficiaries of ecosystem growth, while laying the foundation for future adoption.

Significance and Outlook

Industry analysts point out that LLONG and PowerBank signal a more pragmatic stage in blockchain narratives. Instead of competing on raw performance or hype cycles, LLONG is focused on turning real-world strategic resources—computing power—into financialized on-chain assets.

This carries three key implications:

Broadening DeFi’s Asset Boundaries – Beyond tokens and LPs, compute power becomes a new “non-typical asset” integrated into DeFi. Accelerating Compute Financialization – Price volatility and supply-demand mismatches of compute resources can be better balanced on-chain. Strengthening SOLLONG’s Ecosystem Moat – By positioning LLONG in a unique vertical, SOLLONG gains a differentiated narrative compared to other public chains.

With PowerBank scheduled to go live in September 2025, the big question is whether SOLLONG and LLONG can establish themselves as the first true “Compute Finance Blockchain.” If successful, it may mark the beginning of a new era where compute joins capital as a core driver of blockchain economies.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.