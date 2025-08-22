Meta Expands AI Translations Worldwide for Creators, Starting With English and Spanish

Meta announced on Tuesday that it is launching an AI-powered voice translation feature across Facebook and Instagram worldwide. The tool, available in every market where Meta AI is supported, lets creators translate their voice into different languages so their content can reach a wider audience.

The feature was first previewed at Meta’s Connect developer conference last year, where the company revealed its pilot program for automatically translating creators’ voices in reels.

How the Translation Works

Meta’s system not only translates but also mimics the creator’s tone and sound, aiming to make the dubbed voice feel authentic in another language. An optional lip-sync function further refines the experience by aligning the translated audio with mouth movements.

At launch, the feature supports English-Spanish and Spanish-English translations. It is available to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers and all public Instagram accounts where Meta AI is offered.

To enable translations, creators can select “Translate your voice with Meta AI” before publishing a reel. They may also toggle the lip-sync option. Once published, the reel will automatically include the translation.

Creators can preview translations before posting, and they can turn off dubbing or lip-syncing at any time without affecting the original content. Viewers will see a label confirming that the reel was translated using Meta AI. Users who prefer not to see translated content in specific languages can adjust their settings accordingly.

New Insights and Metrics

Meta is introducing a new metric within the Insights panel that allows creators to track viewership by language. This can help identify which audiences are engaging with translated reels.

Meta recommends that creators face forward, speak clearly, avoid covering their mouth, and limit background noise for best results. The feature currently supports up to two speakers per video, as long as they don’t talk over one another.

Additionally, Facebook creators will be able to upload up to 20 dubbed audio tracks per reel through Meta Business Suite. This option allows translations to be added either before or after publishing.

While Meta has confirmed that additional languages are coming, the company has not provided a timeline or details on which will be supported next.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a post that the goal is to help creators reach audiences across language barriers and expand their presence on the platforms. The rollout comes as Meta is reportedly restructuring its AI group to focus on research, superintelligence, products, and infrastructure.

Author’s Opinion While Meta’s translation tool could help creators expand their reach, it also risks flooding audiences with content that feels less personal. Authenticity in voice is powerful, but when algorithms replicate it in multiple languages, the line between genuine expression and automated output starts to blur. The success of this feature will likely depend on whether viewers accept dubbed voices as natural or dismiss them as artificial.

Featured image credit: freepik

