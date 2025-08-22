McGee Entertainment Expands into SE Asia Luxury Market

McGee Entertainment — the multi-award-winning Australian entertainment agency founded by Executive Producer Monique Cribb in 2015 — has announced its strategic expansion into the South-East Asian luxury events market. The move will bring the company’s signature blend of world-class live performances, bespoke artist curation, and premium production values to high-profile weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations across Thailand, Bali, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

From its Queensland base, McGee has redefined the standard for event music, curating performances that marry technical excellence with deep emotional connection. Known for its artist-first philosophy, the agency’s diverse roster spans classical ensembles, soulful vocalists, and high-energy DJ–live hybrid acts, including flagship groups such as Malibu Crew, Po Bros, and Fonoti Brothers.

From Queensland Icons to International Stages

Since its inception, McGee has been the creative heartbeat of events across South-East Queensland, the Whitsundays, and beyond. Its productions have taken place in iconic settings — from Byron Bay beaches and Sydney ballrooms to corporate galas in New York and private villas in Thailand. Corporate collaborations with Virgin Australia, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Warner Bros reinforce McGee’s standing as a trusted partner for prestigious occasions.

Malibu Crew, McGee’s flagship party band, scales from a duo to a 12-piece with killer harmonies, delivering a feel-good repertoire from ’90s R&B to the best of all decades with a pop edge. Strings can be added for ceremony elegance, or horn sections for big-band glamour. A bespoke spin-off, Poolside Vibes, offers a DJ + vocals + sax + percussion hybrid — perfect for luxe pool parties and welcome events. This commitment has earned McGee multiple Australian Bridal Industry Academy (ABIA) Awards for Best Entertainment Agent in Queensland, alongside international honours such as Best Wedding Entertainment Agent via the Global Excellence Awards.

Recent Recognition: Best Destination Wedding Entertainment in Australia, 2025

McGee Entertainment is proud to be recognized as Best Destination Wedding Entertainment in Australia for 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award highlights the company’s unmatched artistry, innovation, and dedication to creating unforgettable musical experiences for couples worldwide. With an approach that blends flawless production, personalized curation, and world-class talent, McGee has set a gold standard for destination weddings across the globe. Their flagship acts, like Malibu Crew, have become favorites for destination weddings, offering dynamic, seamless transitions from ceremony to reception to dance floor.

Founder Monique Cribb reflects, “Every wedding deserves a soundtrack that feels as personal as the vows. Whether it’s in Queensland or halfway across the world, our goal is to create moments couples and guests will talk about for a lifetime.”

Elevating Destination Events in Paradise

The expansion into South-East Asia responds to a growing demand for western-styled luxury entertainment in premier travel destinations. For international clients—particularly from Europe, the UK, and the USA—destination celebrations often present challenges when sourcing high-calibre, cost-effective talent and production. McGee addresses this by offering end-to-end event services that include artist booking, international logistics, technical production, and on-site management. Each performance is tailored to the client’s vision, whether it’s a string quartet accompanying vows in a Balinese clifftop villa or a hybrid DJ–live set igniting a beachside celebration in Phuket.

“Couples and event planners from overseas often struggle to find entertainment in these destinations that matches the quality they’re accustomed to at home,” said Founder Monique Cribb. “Our expansion bridges that gap—bringing luxury entertainment line-ups at a cost-effective price, without compromising on quality, talent, or production values.”

An Artist-First Philosophy

McGee’s approach is rooted in treating performers as valued creative partners. By fostering an environment where artists feel respected and supported, the agency ensures each performance delivers an authentic and memorable experience. This philosophy not only elevates the music itself but also enhances the overall atmosphere of the event. In addition to fostering talent, McGee is a pioneer in live/DJ fusion formats, introducing cinematic, emotionally driven music curation that transitions seamlessly from ceremony to reception, or from product reveal to afterparty. This innovation has set new benchmarks within the industry and contributed to the agency’s ongoing recognition at both national and international levels.

Seamless Cross-Border Event Production

The company’s expansion enables fluid artist movement between Australian and South-East Asian events, enriching performances with diverse cultural influences and international energy. For destination planners, this means access to a pool of world-class performers and the reassurance of consistent production quality—regardless of location. McGee’s logistical expertise allows for smooth coordination of travel, staging, and technical setups, ensuring that every detail aligns with the event’s creative vision. This level of oversight eliminates common challenges associated with hosting international events, such as language barriers, equipment discrepancies, and inconsistent service standards.

Continuing Excellence at Home

While expanding internationally, McGee remains committed to serving its Australian clientele. The agency continues to deliver for luxury weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations across Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Byron Bay, and the Whitsundays.

“Our goal is simple,” said Cribb. “Every event, no matter the size or location, deserves a soundtrack that’s as extraordinary as the people it celebrates. Whether it’s an island wedding in Thailand or a high-profile launch in Sydney, our job is to translate feeling into sound and create moments people never forget.”

About McGee Entertainment

More information can be found at mcgeeentertainment.com.au and malibucrew.band .

