OMODA&JAECOO Deepens Full Value Chain Integration to Become the No.1 Choice for Global Youth

Wuhu, China, April 28, 2026 — From April 24 to 28, the CHERY International Business Summit (IBS), themed “New Era, New Heights”, officially took place. During the main plenary session on April 28, Mr. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of CHERY Automobile Co., Ltd., reaffirmed the global development philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere”. He identified full-industry-chain ecological integration as the critical path for CHERY’s globalization, charting a course for long-term symbiotic growth with global partners. As CHERY’s vanguard brand in the global market, OMODA&JAECOO is fully embracing this strategy, accelerating the development of a new long-term symbiotic ecosystem with global partners through full-industry-chain ecological integration.

The global automotive landscape is currently being reshaped by new energy, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence, leading to a shift from globalization to regionalization and a systemic reconstruction of supply chains. Enterprises face mounting uncertainties, including geopolitical shifts and trade barriers. Chairman Yin emphasized the importance of long-termism, noting that “the automotive industry is a marathon, not a one-off deal”.

Based on this conviction, since its inception, OMODA&JAECOO has been committed to localized layouts, creating long-term value for local users, and integrating deeply into regional industries and social development. This is a true manifestation of the philosophy “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere” at the brand level.

Deep Value Chain Integration as a Global Foundation

The core of ecological integration lies in the synergy and localized implementation of the entire industrial chain.

In manufacturing integration, through the “1+4+N” global procurement system, OMODA&JAECOO collaborates with local governments and industry partners. To date, CHERY Group has created over 18,000 supply-chain-related jobs overseas, spanning Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

In supply chain and R&D synergy, CHERY has established strategic partnerships with 85 of the world’s top 100 automotive suppliers. Additionally, CHERY focuses on safety regulations, data protection, intelligent driving iterations, and localized driving behavior adaptation.

In quality, regulation, and delivery, CHERY has designated 2026 as its “Global Quality Year”. Under this top-level strategy, OMODA&JAECOO builds end-to-end quality capabilities across products, value chain, and corporate culture. The company’s compliance efforts have earned it the top rank among Chinese automakers in CSA supply chain ratings. Furthermore, OMODA&JAECOO has upgraded its global smart logistics and spare parts distribution systems for rapid market response — providing a solid foundation for its reliable delivery in 69 countries and regions worldwide.

Localized Symbiosis and Social Responsibility

True globalization involves deep symbiosis with local societies. CHERY aims to be a responsible corporate citizen by integrating into local industrial ecosystems, social development, and cultural environments.

The EBRO project in Spain serves as a benchmark for CHERY’s localized symbiotic model. This initiative has created over 1,000 local jobs and established deep ties with European suppliers to develop vehicle models tailored to local user preferences, achieving multi-dimensional value across industry, society, and ecology. This model is now being expanded to Southeast Asia and South Africa.

Cultural and social commitment embodies the company’s long-termism. CHERY manages a global team of over 14,000 overseas employees across 130 countries. CHERY continues its global education partnership with UNICEF. Following a $6 million donation from 2023 to 2025, CHERY will contribute another $6 million over the next three years to provide quality education for vulnerable children in six key countries. Building on this, in 2026 OMODA&JAECOO launched a three-year “Empower the Future” education partnership in Vietnam, and has previously carried out localized philanthropic initiatives including educational support, disaster relief, and charitable donations in Vietnam, Thailand, and the UK. In environmental initiatives, CHERY and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) jointly established the “Cherish the Nature” Partnership, formalizing a shared commitment to nature conservation, environmental education, and community outreach. OMODA&JAECOO has taken the lead in Spain, working with IUCN to protect the Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows in the Mediterranean.

In 2027, CHERY will celebrate its 30th anniversary. At the summit, Chairman Yin made it clear that CHERY’s vision is to become a world-class brand with global influence and a true century-old enterprise. As the core brand of the group’s globalization strategy, OMODA&JAECOO will always adhere to long-termism, co-creating a better life with global youth and striving to become the No.1 Choice for Global Youth. OMODA&JAECOO will continue to share prosperity and tackle challenges with its partners, embarking on a new journey of global development.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 69 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.