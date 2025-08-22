Netty Awards Spotlight Top Interior Designers of 2025

The Netty Awards are proud to recognize some of the most talented interior designers shaping the industry in 2025. This edition’s spotlight celebrates Ashley Ayer Interiors, BROSKIN Studio, Heffinger Interiors, Rochelle Cote Interior Design, Sashya Thind, and Studio Krista, with each firm bringing a distinct vision to residential, commercial, and multidisciplinary spaces. From warm minimalism to sculptural storytelling, these designers reflect the innovation driving today’s design world, creating interiors that are as functional as they are inspiring.

Ashley Ayer Interiors

Ashley Ayer Interiors is among the most respected names in residential and commercial interior design in the Southeast. Founded in 2003 (originally Ashley Gallion Interiors), the firm is known for crafting spaces that blend sophistication with livability. Lead designer Ashley Ayer brings an artist’s eye and a client-first ethos to every project, ensuring homes feel as personal as they are polished.

Offering full-service design, Ashley Ayer Interiors specializes in transforming living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and hospitality spaces into elegant yet functional environments. The studio works closely with clients to understand lifestyles and aspirations, then translates this insight into thoughtfully curated interiors, mixing neutral palettes with playful accents, layered textures, and rich antiques for spaces that feel timeless.

The firm’s signature aesthetic also extends beyond client work, through its highly curated retail destination, Shoppe Ayer. The boutique offers a refined selection of homewares, accessories, and design-forward finds that reflect Ashley’s elevated yet approachable style. Whether designing a lakeside retreat or sourcing pieces for everyday living, Ashley Ayer Interiors continues to inspire spaces that feel curated, soulful, and distinctly lived in.

BROSKIN Studio

BROSKIN Studio, co-founded by Hisham Rebani and Art Nesterenko, is a standout inclusion in the Best Interior Designers of 2025 for its multidisciplinary approach to luxury interiors, architecture, and spatial design. Based in Los Angeles, the studio brings a distinct artistic lens to every project, crafting sculptural environments that merge bold creativity with precise execution.

Specializing in both residential and commercial work, along with Artistic collaborations, Brand strategy, product design and fabrication, and fashion, BROSKIN Studio is known for creating spaces that feel immersive and intentional. Their team blends architecture, interior design, and custom fabrication to deliver spaces that are cohesive, refined, and rich with narrative. From a reimagined mid-century residence in Hancock Park to a high-performance automotive showroom in Beverly Hills and a modern hillside retreat, BROSKIN’s work consistently pushes the boundaries of form and function.

With a foundation in spatial storytelling and a relentless attention to material detail, BROSKIN Studio approaches each interior as a complete design system. Their projects are less about decorating and more about designing from the ground up, where every finish, contour, and proportion contributes to a larger vision. This recognition honors their ability to shape spaces that are not only visually striking but deeply experiential, which aligns with their motto: “Where great works begin.”



Heffinger Interiors

Heffinger Interiors is recognized among the Best Interior Designers of 2025 for its thoughtful and lived-in designs that blend modern simplicity with classic warmth. Founded by Holly Heffinger in 2023, the studio draws on her extensive background in experiential marketing and environmental design to bring freshness and depth to both residential and commercial projects across the nation.

With a full-service practice that covers spatial planning, styling, and branding, Heffinger Interiors emphasizes clarity and intentionality in every detail. Holly and her team collaborate closely with homeowners, architects, and builders to create spaces that look polished and feel personal, from relaxed family homes to boutique commercial interiors. Her human-centered approach ensures each project simplifies the process and elevates the experience.

Already celebrated for attention to detail and client satisfaction, Heffinger Interiors offers homes and workplaces where people truly thrive. Their signature Lived-in Luxe aesthetic merges clean architectural lines with heirloom touches and curated finishes. This inclusion honors a studio that moves beyond decoration to design environments that support everyday life and reflection, delivering spaces where beauty and function seamlessly coexist.

Rochelle Cote Interior Design



Rochelle Cote Interior Design earns recognition among the Best Interior Designers of 2025 for its refined approach to high-end residential interiors in Western Canada. Since founding her studio in 2012, Rochelle has built a design practice that blends clean transitional elegance with thoughtful custom solutions. Her signature spaces balance open, light-filled layouts with layers of texture, color, and tailored millwork.

Rochelle brings nearly three decades of experience in design and architectural technology to every project. Working closely with homeowners, architects, and contractors, she guides homes from drywall through furnishing and finishing. Her team offers full-service design, selection guidance, and custom millwork documentation, ensuring each residence is polished and true to each client’s lifestyle.

Consistently rated 5‑star on Houzz and recognized multiple times as a finalist for the Robert Ledingham Memorial Award by Western Living magazine, Rochelle is celebrated for both craftsmanship and client experience. Her collaborations span contemporary prairie estates to cozy suburban homes, each reflecting a personalized, artful sensibility.

Sashya Thind

Sashya Thind is celebrated among the Best Interior Designers of 2025 for her signature approach to Warm Minimalism, a design philosophy that brings together serenity, richness, and restraint. Since founding her studio in 2012, Sashya has gained national recognition for creating interiors that blend clean architectural lines with layered textures and natural materials. The result is work that feels both timeless and deeply personal.

With a background in architecture and a precise eye for proportion, her process reimagines space through thoughtful planning, custom millwork, curated materials, and tailored furnishings. Sashya works closely with clients, architects, and builders to deliver homes that feel intentional and fully lived in. Whether modernizing a heritage townhouse or designing a contemporary waterfront retreat, she brings a quiet elegance to every project.

Named Best Modern Interior Design Firm by Modern Luxury Interiors Boston in both 2024 and 2025, her work has been featured in leading publications like Elle Decor and Homes and Gardens. This recognition reflects her ability to create interiors that are not only visually striking but also emotionally resonant. Her spaces invite calm, comfort, and lasting connection.

Studio Krista

Studio Krista receives a special inclusion in Best Interior Designers of 2025 as the UK’s premier branding and web design studio dedicated to serving interior designers and architects. Though not an interiors firm, their deep specialization in creating elegant, conversion-focused brand identities and websites for design professionals makes them an industry standout.

Established by a boutique creative team in Manchester, Studio Krista combines refined aesthetics with strategic clarity to help designers bring their visions to market. Their services include brand strategy, identity development, and custom website design, crafted to reflect each client’s style and drive meaningful leads. Their design process is thoughtful and editorial, using clean layouts, refined typography, and intuitive navigation to showcase high-end portfolios.

Studio Krista has built trust with firms across interior design, architecture, and luxury homes sectors. Their award-winning work elevates marketing and digital presence for design talent, helping them attract dream clients and grow their reputation. As a partner of choice for creative professionals, Studio Krista stands uniquely at the intersection of design and storytelling, blurring the lines between branding and the interior design world itself.