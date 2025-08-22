Tasa.app Announces Multilanguage Task Management for Small Businesses

Simplifying Task Management for Small Businesses

Tasa.app offers a user-friendly solution for small businesses looking to manage daily tasks, track progress, and streamline team collaboration. Whether in construction, cleaning, hospitality, or any other industry, Tasa.app provides a visual and efficient way to organize workflows.

The app is designed to be intuitive, allowing businesses to assign tasks, create to-do lists, and track daily activities with ease. Its visual interface simplifies task management, making it accessible even to users with limited digital experience.

Overcoming Language Barriers with Real-Time AI Translation

One of the standout features of Tasa.app is its real-time AI translation, which bridges communication gaps for multilingual teams. The app supports over 100 languages, ensuring smooth collaboration across language barriers. This feature is particularly beneficial for businesses with teams that speak different languages, such as English and Spanish.

With real-time translation built into the app, users can communicate and collaborate in their native languages without the need for additional tools. This capability allows businesses to focus on productivity without worrying about misunderstandings or delays due to language differences.

“We wanted to make communication easier for teams who speak different languages, especially in industries where collaboration is crucial,” said Taras Lastowski, CEO of Tasa.app. “Real-time translation enables seamless communication and boosts overall team performance.”

A Dual-Purpose Tool for Work and Personal Accountability

Tasa.app isn’t just for businesses; it also serves as a personal accountability tool. Users can track personal tasks and goals, and the app provides positive reinforcement with a dopamine boost each time a task is completed. This motivates users to stay on track with their personal and professional responsibilities.

Whether managing team projects or personal goals, Tasa.app helps users stay focused and organized throughout the day. This dual-purpose functionality makes it an ideal tool for both business owners and individuals who want to manage their tasks efficiently.

Recognized for Its Commitment to Inclusivity

Tasa.app was recently awarded a Bronze Award for Human Rights in recognition of its efforts to make digital tools accessible to people who may struggle with reading or writing. By offering a simple, visual interface and real-time translation, Tasa.app has successfully created a platform that is easy to use for people with diverse backgrounds and varying levels of digital literacy.

The app’s commitment to inclusivity extends beyond business applications, allowing individuals from various technological backgrounds to easily integrate into the digital world.

Optimized for Small Businesses Across Multiple Industries

Tasa.app’s features are tailored to meet the needs of small businesses in industries such as construction, cleaning, hospitality, and more. Its visual task management system is designed to help businesses save time, stay organized, and improve productivity. Whether managing a team of employees or tracking individual tasks, Tasa.app simplifies the process.

Furthermore, the app is available in over 14 languages, ensuring that it can be used by teams around the world. Tasa.app is designed to work seamlessly whether you’re in the office, working from home, or collaborating with international teams.

Key Features of Tasa.app

Visual Interface : Simplifies task assignment and tracking, ideal for users with varying levels of digital literacy.

: Simplifies task assignment and tracking, ideal for users with varying levels of digital literacy. AI Translation : Real-time translation in over 100 languages for smooth communication across language barriers.

: Real-time translation in over 100 languages for smooth communication across language barriers. Accountability Tools : Track personal goals and tasks, with positive reinforcement to stay motivated.

: Track personal goals and tasks, with positive reinforcement to stay motivated. Privacy and Security : Tasa.app is committed to user privacy, ensuring that data is never sold or shared.

: Tasa.app is committed to user privacy, ensuring that data is never sold or shared. Multilingual Support: Available in 14+ languages to cater to international teams and global businesses.

Tasa.app helps businesses and individuals stay organized, connected, and productive by combining task management, communication, and accountability into a single platform.

About Tasa.app

Tasa.app is a visual, picture-based team task management solution designed for small businesses across a wide range of industries. Whether you’re managing a construction team, running a cleaning service, or coordinating activities in hospitality, Tasa.app helps streamline workflows and improve productivity. With features like AI-powered translation, task management, and personal accountability, Tasa.app is the go-to tool for businesses and individuals who need to stay on top of their tasks.

Media Contact



Taras Lastowski

CEO, Tasa.app

Email: hi@tasa.app

Website: Tasa.app

Instagram: @tasa.app

TikTok: @tasa.app

YouTube: TasaApp

LinkedIn: Tasa.app | Taras Lastowski