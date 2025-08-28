DMR News

SpaceX Delays Starship Flight 10 to Resolve Ground System Problems

ByDayne Lee

Aug 28, 2025

SpaceX has once again postponed its Starship Flight 10 mission, citing problems with its ground systems. The two-stage rocket had been set to fly by August 24, but the company called off the test just hours before liftoff. The delay came only about an hour after SpaceX began propellant loading operations for both the Ship and its Super Heavy booster — a critical step in preparing for launch. No new date has been confirmed, though backup windows on August 25 and 26 have been reported.

Troubleshooting on the Ground

According to SpaceX, the issue lies not with the rocket itself but with its supporting infrastructure. The company said it needed to troubleshoot its ground systems, though it did not specify whether the problem was minor or more serious. With limited launch windows available, SpaceX is under pressure to resolve the issue quickly.

So far in 2025, the Starship program has seen a string of mixed outcomes. Flight 7 successfully landed the Super Heavy booster but lost the Ship. Flight 8 ended with both rockets disintegrating in the hazard zone. Flight 9 also failed to recover either stage despite following a similar mission profile. Flight 10 was expected to demonstrate more progress, but the latest delay adds to growing questions about the rocket’s readiness.

What The Author Thinks

SpaceX has built its reputation on rapid iteration, but repeated Starship failures and delays are beginning to chip away at confidence. It’s one thing to push the limits of engineering, and another to repeatedly miss mission goals without clear breakthroughs. Partners like NASA are counting on Starship for major projects, and the longer these issues persist, the more doubt creeps in. SpaceX doesn’t just need a successful launch — it needs a complete mission that finally proves Starship can do what it promises.

Featured image credit: SpaceX via Unsplash

