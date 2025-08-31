India to Purchase Oil From Cheapest Source, Envoy Tells Russia

India will continue purchasing oil from wherever it “gets the best deal” to safeguard the interests of its 1.4 billion people, said Vinay Kumar, India’s ambassador to Russia. His comments come days before President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports, including a 25% penalty tied to Russian oil and weapons purchases, take effect.

U.S. Pressure and Secondary Tariffs

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed Sunday that Trump’s secondary tariffs on India were designed to apply “aggressive economic leverage” on Russia to pressure Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. Washington has argued that India’s continued purchases of discounted Russian crude help fund the conflict, a charge Delhi firmly denies.

Russian oil accounted for 35–40% of India’s crude imports in 2024, up from just 3% in 2021. While the surge has strained negotiations with the U.S. over a trade deal, Indian officials insist the policy is rooted in energy security.

Ambassador Kumar told Russia’s TASS news agency that Trump’s tariff decision was “unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified.” His comments echoed those of Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, who defended India’s position a day earlier.

“It’s funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business,” Jaishankar said. He noted that neither China, the largest buyer of Russian oil, nor the European Union, which continues significant trade with Russia, has been subjected to the same penalties.

Balancing Allies and Autonomy

India has maintained strategic autonomy, refusing to scale back Russian imports despite U.S. pressure. At the same time, it has preserved friendly ties with Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kyiv in 2024, emphasizing India’s willingness to support peace efforts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Ukraine’s ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, suggested President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit New Delhi soon, though dates are yet to be confirmed. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to make a trip to India later this year.

Vance reiterated Trump’s view that Russia could be welcomed back into the global economy if it halts the war. “They are going to continue to be isolated if they don’t stop the killing,” he said.

What The Author Thinks India’s stance shows that it refuses to be cornered by Washington’s tariff threats. With 1.4 billion citizens to provide for and limited energy options, New Delhi knows its leverage is in being indispensable to both Russia and the West. Punishing India for buying cheaper oil while sparing Europe and China highlights a double standard. Ultimately, the U.S. risks pushing India closer to Moscow and Beijing if it keeps applying pressure unevenly.

