Apple Could Mark iPhone’s 20th Anniversary With Curved Glass Design

Apple made headlines in 2017 when it introduced the iPhone X — its first all-screen device with a notch and no physical home button. Now, ten years later, the company is preparing another major overhaul. According to Bloomberg, Apple will mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027 with a new design featuring curved glass edges on all sides.

The new look is expected to complement iOS’s upcoming “Liquid Glass” design language, aiming for a sleeker and more immersive appearance.

Foldable First, Anniversary Model Next

Before the anniversary release, Apple plans to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026. Reports indicate the company is experimenting with updated display technology that could minimize the crease typically seen on foldable screens. The foldable will reportedly take a book-style form factor, opening vertically into a small tablet.

If these reports prove accurate, Apple’s next two iPhone cycles will be its most ambitious design refreshes in over a decade. With a foldable model paving the way in 2026, followed by the curved-glass iPhone 20 in 2027, Apple appears ready to redefine the look and feel of its flagship device.

Author’s Opinion While the upcoming foldable and curved-glass iPhones sound exciting, they also show how Apple is no longer first to innovate. Rivals like Samsung and Huawei have been in the foldable market for years. Apple’s strategy seems to lean more on perfecting existing ideas rather than pioneering them. That may still work — Apple’s execution often outshines competitors — but it’s clear the company is now responding to industry trends instead of setting them.

