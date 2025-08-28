Executive Moms Recognized as Best Workplace Culture Innovator in United States of 2025

Executive Moms Bridges Maternity Leave Reentry Gap

Maternity leave is often considered one of the most significant transitions for new parents, particularly for mothers returning to the workforce. However, the gap in support for working moms during this return phase has become a silent struggle. While many companies offer parental leave benefits, few provide the tools or support for a smooth reentry. This often leads to disengagement, attrition, and a weakened workplace culture.

The Silent Struggle: The Unseen Gap in Maternity Leave Reentry

For Alexa Starks, CEO of Executive Moms, this gap is a pressing issue. A mother of two toddlers, Starks personally experienced the challenges that working mothers face when returning from maternity leave. Her insights into this struggle led her to establish Executive Moms, a leadership consultancy aimed at transforming how organizations support mothers during this critical transition phase.

“Reentry is not just a transition; it’s a human experience that deserves empathy and structure,” says Starks. Executive Moms focuses on bridging the gap between policy and practice, ensuring that businesses not only offer parental leave benefits but also provide a holistic, supportive approach when employees return to work.

Reentry Is More Than Just Policy

While many companies offer parental leave policies, Executive Moms stresses that these policies alone are insufficient. The core of their work lies in equipping organizations with actionable tools, strategies, and communication frameworks to support returning employees effectively. The company’s flagship program, The Reentry Blueprint, provides managers with the confidence and resources needed to foster an empathetic and supportive work environment.

The Business Case for Supporting Reentry

Investing in maternity leave reentry can lead to better retention rates, higher employee morale, and stronger company culture. Research shows that employees who feel supported by their employers are more likely to remain loyal, engaged, and productive. Executive Moms works with organizations to shift the focus from merely implementing policies to cultivating an environment of empathy, resulting in long-term success that benefits all employees, not just the parents.

The Language of Support: Training Leaders for Lasting Impact

An essential component of The Reentry Blueprint is providing managers with the language and frameworks to engage with returning employees in a way that fosters confidence and emotional support. Through strategic guidance and real-world solutions, Executive Moms empowers leaders to approach reentry conversations with empathy and clarity.

Transforming Workplace Culture

The work of Executive Moms is changing the way businesses approach working parents, making the issue of maternity leave reentry an organizational responsibility rather than a personal challenge. By supporting parents in their return to work, businesses can improve employee retention, foster a more inclusive culture, and enhance employee engagement and loyalty.

Award Recognition: Best Workplace Culture Innovator in United States of 2025

In recognition of their groundbreaking work in transforming workplace culture, Executive Moms was recently named Best Workplace Culture Innovator in the United States of 2025 by Best of Best Reviews. This prestigious award highlights the company’s innovative approach to bridging the maternity leave reentry gap, which has had a profound impact on employee engagement and retention across various industries.

“This award underscores the importance of the work we’re doing to create supportive, empathetic environments for working parents,” says Starks. “It’s an acknowledgment of the positive cultural shift happening across businesses that are committed to supporting working mothers during one of the most pivotal moments in their careers.”

Shaping the Future of Work

As the workforce continues to evolve, Executive Moms is leading the charge in reshaping workplace cultures to support modern family dynamics. Their work is not just about improving policies—it’s about redefining leadership and organizational responsibility in the context of the future of work. By supporting working parents, businesses are building resilient teams and fostering stronger, more loyal employee bases.

About Executive Moms

Executive Moms is a leadership development and culture consultancy that specializes in transforming how organizations support working mothers during their return to work after maternity leave. Founded by Alexa Starks, the company offers comprehensive frameworks, strategic guidance, and empathetic training to help businesses retain talent and cultivate inclusive work environments.

Media Contact



Alexa Starks

CEO, Executive Moms

Email: connect@executivemoms.co

Website: executivemoms.co

LinkedIn: Alexa Starks LinkedIn

Instagram: Alexa Starks Instagram