Postmortem Pathology Delivers Expert Private Autopsy Services with Compassion and Precision

Led by board-certified forensic pathologists, Postmortem Pathology bridges critical gaps in death investigation by offering comprehensive private autopsies in Kansas City, Missouri that uphold the highest medical and ethical standards. Each examination combines advanced forensic techniques with respectful handling of the deceased and compassionate support for grieving families.

“We understand that seeking a private autopsy represents one of the most difficult decisions a family can face,” said Dan Lingamfelter, Lead Pathologist at Postmortem Pathology. “Our mission is to provide definitive medical answers while treating every case with the dignity and respect it deserves.”

Services Include:

Complete forensic autopsies with detailed pathological analysis

Toxicology testing and histopathological examination

Expert witness testimony for legal proceedings

Consultation services for medical professionals and attorneys

Timely, comprehensive written reports

The practice serves families seeking clarity about unexpected deaths, legal teams requiring expert medical testimony, and medical professionals needing specialized forensic consultation. All assessments are carried out in certified facilities, utilizing cutting-edge technology and procedures acknowledged by both the medical and legal sectors.

Postmortem Pathology’s team brings decades of combined experience in forensic pathology, having conducted thousands of examinations across various case types. The private autopsy Kansas City practice maintains strict confidentiality protocols and works closely with families throughout the process.

For more information about services or to schedule a consultation, contact information about Postmortem Pathology can be found on their website. The practice serves the greater Kansas City metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

About Postmortem Pathology

Postmortem Pathology is a specialized forensic pathology practice dedicated to providing expert private autopsy services in Kansas City with integrity, accuracy, and compassion. Based in Kansas City, Missouri, the practice serves families, legal professionals, and medical practitioners who require definitive answers through thorough forensic examination.