Google Translate Challenges Duolingo With Fresh Language Learning Tools

Google announced on Tuesday that it is rolling out an experimental AI-powered feature in Google Translate designed to help people practice and learn new languages. The update is aimed at both beginners starting out with conversational basics and advanced learners refreshing vocabulary.

The feature creates tailored listening and speaking exercises that adapt to each user’s skill level and goals. Learners can practice by listening to conversations and tapping words they recognize, or by speaking directly into the app. Google Translate then tracks daily progress to help learners build consistency.

This move puts Google in closer competition with Duolingo, the popular language-learning app that gamifies practice across dozens of languages.

To try the new feature, users can tap the “practice” option inside the Google Translate app and set their preferred goals. The beta launch starts Tuesday on both Android and iOS, initially supporting English speakers learning Spanish and French, and Spanish, French, and Portuguese speakers learning English.

Real-Time Conversations

Google Translate is also improving its live translation experience, making it easier to talk with someone in real time across language barriers. The app now supports back-and-forth conversations with audio and on-screen translations in over 70 languages, including Arabic, Hindi, Korean, Spanish, Tamil, and French.

Users can activate the feature by selecting “Live translate” in the app, then simply start speaking. The app automatically detects pauses, accents, and intonations to provide natural-sounding translations. Both participants see a transcript in their own language as the conversation unfolds.

These capabilities are powered by Google’s voice and speech recognition models, which can filter background noise. That means users should be able to use the tool effectively even in noisy places such as restaurants or airports.

The live conversation updates are rolling out first to users in the U.S., India, and Mexico.

Powered by Gemini

Google said these upgrades were made possible by advances in AI and machine learning, including the integration of its Gemini models. According to the company, Gemini has helped improve translation quality, multimodal translation, and text-to-speech performance.

Google also highlighted the scale of its translation ecosystem, saying users translate about 1 trillion words across Translate, Search, Lens, and Circle to Search. The company believes these AI-powered features will make it easier to break down language barriers around the world.

What The Author Thinks While the new features in Google Translate are welcome, they highlight how far behind Google has fallen in consumer-facing language learning compared to apps like Duolingo. The live translation tools are impressive, but real-world adoption will hinge on accuracy and ease of use in everyday conversations. If Google can combine its unmatched AI scale with a smoother, more engaging learning experience, Translate could move from being just a utility app to a true competitor in language education. But right now, it still feels like Google is trying to close the gap rather than set the pace.

Featured image credit: Deni Subianto via Vecteezy

