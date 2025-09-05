Joya Law Firm Rebrands as Joya Injury Law to Highlight Personal Injury Focus

Joya Law Firm, P.A., a Florida-based personal injury law practice, today announced its official rebrand to Joya Injury Law . The change includes a new name, refreshed logo, and updated website domain, reflecting the firm’s clear focus on personal injury representation.

The decision to rebrand was driven by a need for consistency and clarity. Under its previous identity, Joya Law Firm operated the website joyajustice.com, which at times created confusion. By unifying its name and online presence under joyainjurylaw.com, the firm has established a direct connection between its identity and its practice area.

Key updates as part of the rebrand include:

Name : The firm will now operate as Joya Injury Law, P.A., retiring its former name Joya Law Firm, P.A.

: The firm will now operate as Joya Injury Law, P.A., retiring its former name Joya Law Firm, P.A. Website : The website domain has transitioned from joyajustice.com to joyainjurylaw.com.

: The website domain has transitioned from joyajustice.com to joyainjurylaw.com. Visual Identity : A new logo and brand design reflect the updated identity.

: A new logo and brand design reflect the updated identity. Continuity: Legal services, staff, and contact information remain unchanged. The rebrand affects only the firm’s branding, not its operations.

“We are excited to unveil our new identity as Joya Injury Law,” said Nick Joya , President and Founding Attorney of Joya Injury Law. “This name clearly communicates our focus on injury cases, while our mission to advocate for injured individuals remains exactly the same. By aligning our name with our specialty, we reinforce our commitment to providing strong, client-centered representation for those impacted by accidents and negligence.”

The emphasis on “Injury Law” highlights the firm’s core practice areas, which include automobile accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, trucking accidents, premises liability, and medical malpractice. With the new identity, clients and the public can more easily recognize the firm’s dedication to personal injury advocacy.

The name change has been officially registered with Florida’s Division of Corporations . Visitors to the previous website and emails sent to prior addresses will be automatically redirected to the new domain, ensuring a smooth transition.

About Joya Injury Law

Joya Injury Law, P.A. (formerly Joya Law Firm) is a Florida-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals injured due to negligence. Founded by attorney Nick Joya, the firm provides assertive and client-focused legal advocacy across a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents, trucking accidents, slip-and-fall claims, premises liability, and medical malpractice.