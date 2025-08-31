Murun Pearls Announces the Launch of GIA Certified Pearl Jewelry in Mongolia

Bringing Ancient Royal Treasures Back to Mongolia

Murun Pearls, founded by Enkhmurun Odgiiv, is revolutionizing Mongolia’s approach to pearls by combining modern expertise with ancient heritage. With a passion for the ocean’s treasures and a deep understanding of pearl cultivation, Enkhmurun is bringing the beauty and luxury of Golden South Sea Pearls and Philippine pearls back to Mongolia.

Despite being born in landlocked Mongolia, Enkhmurun’s journey with pearls began with travels to Taiwan and the Philippines, where she was captivated by the grace and elegance of these natural gems. Her quest for knowledge led her to become the first GIA-certified Pearl Graduate in Mongolia, a remarkable achievement that speaks to her expertise and dedication to the craft.

“My mission is to bring Mongolia into the global pearl market, combining centuries-old dreams with the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship,” says Enkhmurun. “Pearls are not just jewelry; they are stories, legacies, and symbols of wisdom and grace.”

A Journey to GIA Certification

Enkhmurun’s journey toward GIA certification was not only an academic achievement but a personal passion. Beginning with GIA’s online theory courses, she laid the foundation of pearl science, learning everything from natural pearl formation to grading and market trends. To further deepen her understanding, Enkhmurun attended GIA’s lab classes in New York, where she evaluated pearls firsthand, learning how to measure qualities such as luster, orient, and nacre thickness.

Wearing her own rare Golden South Sea Pearl at GIA New York was a significant milestone, as the deep golden hue of the pearl amazed even the most experienced gemologists. The unique color was a testament to the exceptional quality of pearls sourced by Murun Pearls, marking a historic moment in Mongolia’s pearl journey.

The Prestige of Golden South Sea Pearls

The Golden South Sea Pearl, known as the “Rolls Royce of Pearls,” is a rare and prestigious treasure that symbolizes luxury and timeless beauty. Its deep golden glow is unrivaled, making it one of the most prized pearls in the world. The rarity and unique glow of these pearls are what make them the ultimate expression of elegance, prized by collectors and jewelers alike.

At Murun Pearls, the focus is on offering these rare gems at an affordable price, bringing the elegance and luxury of Golden South Sea Pearls to a broader audience. “By sourcing the finest pearls and offering them at competitive prices, I aim to make luxury accessible to everyone,” says Enkhmurun.

The Uniqueness of Philippine Pearls

Murun Pearls also features Philippine pearls, renowned for their incomparable beauty. Each Philippine pearl has a unique character, reflecting the warmth of the tropical seas. These pearls are celebrated for their natural glow, depth, and individuality, making them distinct in the pearl world.

The combination of Golden South Sea Pearls and Philippine pearls at Murun Pearls brings together two of the most esteemed pearl varieties, offering a diverse range of options for customers seeking rare and elegant pieces of jewelry.

Affordable Luxury with GIA Expertise

What sets Murun Pearls apart from other pearl sellers is the GIA-certified expertise Enkhmurun brings to the market. By offering pearls with a deep understanding of their quality and origins, Murun Pearls provides customers with authentic, top-tier products at affordable prices. “When you buy from Murun Pearls, you are not just purchasing jewelry; you are investing in knowledge, authenticity, and quality,” Enkhmurun explains.

At Murun Pearls, every piece of jewelry is curated with a deep sense of passion and expertise, ensuring that each pearl tells its own unique story. Whether it’s a necklace, earring, or ring, each piece represents timeless beauty and craftsmanship, carefully selected to reflect the elegance and grace of pearls.

Bringing Pearls to Mongolia

Enkhmurun’s ultimate goal is to bring pearls into the cultural fabric of Mongolia. Despite the country’s rich history with gold and silver, pearls have remained relatively unknown. By making high-quality pearls accessible, Enkhmurun is redefining how pearls are viewed in Mongolia, bringing them into the spotlight as treasures of wisdom and beauty.

Her vision for the future includes raising awareness about the value and significance of pearls, allowing more people in Mongolia to experience the luxury and elegance of these rare gems.

A Historic Milestone for Mongolia

Enkhmurun’s achievement as the first GIA-certified Pearl Graduate from Mongolia is not only a personal triumph but a historic milestone for the country’s involvement in the global pearl market. Her work with Murun Pearls bridges the gap between Mongolia’s rich history and the world’s most prestigious pearl markets, setting the stage for a new era of elegance and sophistication in Mongolia.

“This is just the beginning,” Enkhmurun says. “Mongolia has long been known for its vast steppes and rich cultural heritage, but I believe it will soon be known for its pearls — symbols of wisdom, purity, and beauty.”

About Murun Pearls

Murun Pearls is a premier pearl jewelry brand founded by Enkhmurun Odgiiv, the first GIA-certified Pearl Graduate from Mongolia. The brand offers the finest Golden South Sea Pearls and Philippine pearls, providing customers with authentic, luxurious, and affordable pearl jewelry. Through a deep understanding of pearl science and a commitment to quality, Murun Pearls aims to bring the timeless elegance of pearls to Mongolia and the world.

